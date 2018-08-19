County Championship: Surrey bounce back after being bowled out for 211 by Lancashire

Sam Curran struck 40 as he returned for Surrey

Specsavers County Championship table-toppers Surrey were bowled out for 211 on day one of their match against Lancashire at The Oval, before then reducing the visitors to 134-6.

SCORECARD

Tom Bailey took 5-53 for Lancs as Surrey were rolled out in 52.2 overs on Sunday but, having slipped to 51-4 at one stage, it could have been a lot worse for the hosts - Aaron Finch (43) and Sam Curran (40) rescued the innings somewhat with forties, while tailenders Morne Morkel (23) and Jade Dernach (31) added some useful runs late on.

In reply, Lancs captain Dane Vilas cracked 61, but the rest of the batsmen struggled, with Morkel (2-10) and Rikki Clarke (2-23) both chipping in with a pair of strikes. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is 25 not out overnight.

Marcus Trescothick rolled back the years for Somerset on day one of their contest with Essex at Taunton. SCORECARD

Marcus Trescothick fell five short of a century for Somerset

The 42-year-old former England opener struck 95 runs off 158 balls, just missing out on a 67th first-class century in Somerset's 308-7.

Captain Tom Abell added 70 for second-placed Somerset, while Essex paceman Peter Siddle took 3-71 for the defending champions.

Relegation-battling Worcestershire bowled out Yorkshire for 216 and had progressed to 39 without loss in reply before bad light brought a premature halt to proceedings at Scarborough. SCORECARD

Kane Williamson struck 87 for the hosts, but teenage paceman Dillon Pennington took 4-53 for Worcestershire to run through the Yorkshire batting line-up.

At The Ageas Bowl, James Vince struck 74, and Liam Dawson (72) and Kyle Abbott (60no) put on 133 for the eighth wicket, as Hampshire recovered to post 277 in their clash with Nottinghamshire. SCORECARD

James Vince top-scored for Hampshire on day one

Fidel Edwards then took 3-9 in six overs to reduce Notts to 39-4 by stumps.

In Division Two, Warwickshire dominated with ball and bat against Gloucestershire to build a 43-run lead with eight wickets in hand by stumps on day one at Edgbaston. SCORECARD

Chris Wright took 5-32 to skittle the visitors for 127 before Will Rhodes struck an unbeaten century as Warwickshire closed on 170-2.

Leicestershire lead Kent by 167 runs at Grace Road after reducing the visitors to 53-3 in reply to their first-innings 220. SCORECARD

Mohammad Abbas helped reduce Kent to 53-3 early in their innings

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas took 2-22 for Leicestershire, while it was Ivan Thomas (4-35) who earlier did the damage for Kent.

Chris Rushworth and Matt Salisbury took three wickets apiece for Durham as Glamorgan were bowled out for 154 in Cardiff. SCORECARD

In reply, Durham reached 75 without loss as new signing Alex Lees made an unbeaten 53 on debut following his move from Yorkshire.

At Hove, Ben Brown scored 116 as Sussex powered their way to 400-7, and maximum batting points, against Derbyshire. SCORECARD

Ben Brown struck a fine century for Sussex on day one

Harry Finch (82) and David Wiese (89no) provided able support as Derbyshire's bowlers toiled.

Northamptonshire reached 332-8 on the first day of their game against Middlesex, with 20-year-old wicket-keeper Ricardo Vasconcelos stealing the show with a brilliant 140 - almost 100 more than any other batsman managed. SCORECARD

James Harris took 5-81 for visitors Middlesex.