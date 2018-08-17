Cameron Bancroft to be Durham's overseas player in 2019

Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal

Durham have signed Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft as their overseas player for 2019.

The opener was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia earlier this year for the part he played in the ball-tampering episode that engulfed the Baggy Greens' tour of South Africa.

Bancroft, who admitted to altering the condition of the ball using sandpaper, was due to play for Somerset in 2018 but had his contract withdrawn following the scandal.

The 25-year-old will play for Durham in all formats next season, replacing New Zealand's Tom Latham as the club's main overseas professional.

Bancroft has scored three fifties in eight Tests for Australia

"I am excited to join Durham for the 2019 county season," said Bancroft, who has previously played county cricket for Gloucestershire. "Having played at Emirates Riverside, I know what a great place it is to play cricket.

"With the Ashes and ODI World Cup both being played in the UK in 2019, it will be a huge summer of cricket. I am grateful for the opportunity and I can't wait to get over and make an impact with Durham."

Durham head coach Jon Lewis said of Bancroft, who has played eight Tests and one Twenty20 international for Australia: "Cameron provides us with a very talented overseas signing who can bulk up our batting line up and help us compete for silverware.

"Tom Latham has done a great job for us over the past two seasons but we anticipate Tom being unavailable due to the World Cup in 2019, therefore we were delighted to be able to bring Cameron in.

"Cameron is a talented top order batsman and a great talent across all formats, he has the appetite and temperament for scoring big runs."