Ben Stokes rested for Durham's Vitality Blast quarter-final

Ben Stokes will be rested for Durham's Vitality Blast quarter-final due to a knee problem, but will be available for the fourth Test with India.

Stokes was recalled to England's Test squad just hours after he was cleared of affray and played in the third Test at Trent Bridge, which India won by 203 runs on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old will miss Durham's 20-over match against Sussex on Friday with what the England and Wales Cricket Board described as a "niggle at the back of his left knee".

He will, though, be fit for the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl, which begins on August 30, the ECB added.

Stokes scored 10 and 62 at Trent Bridge and took two wickets in India's second innings.