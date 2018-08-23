Ben Stokes made available by England to bat in Durham's Vitality Blast quarter-final

Ben Stokes has been given permission to play for Durham against Sussex

England have given Ben Stokes permission to play as a specialist batsman in Durham's Vitality Blast quarter-final against Sussex on Friday.

Stokes was a doubt for the match at Chester-le-Street after sustaining a "niggle at the back of his left knee" during England's third Test defeat against India.

However, after being reassessed by England's medical team on Thursday, Stokes was granted permission to play for his county as a batsman.

Stokes scored 10 and 62 during the third Test at Trent Bridge on his return to international duty with England after being cleared of affray following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

The 27-year-old was named in England's 14-man squad for the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl, which gets underway on August 30.

Durham qualified for the last eight of the Vitality Blast after finishing second in the North Division, while Sussex came third in the South.

Lancashire face Kent in the opening quarter-final tie on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Main Event, with England internationals Jos Buttler, Sam Billings and Keaton Jennings set to feature.

