Jason Roy apologises after suffering facial injury in 'moment of stupidity'

Surrey's Jason Roy will undergo further medical investigations to determine the extent of his injury

Jason Roy has been ruled out of Surrey's crucial Vitality Blast game on Friday night due to a self-inflicted facial injury.

Roy suffered a blow to his face after throwing a bat in frustration following his dismissal in Surrey's victory against Hampshire on Wednesday night. The bat bounced and hit the 28-year-old.

Surrey are in Cardiff to face Glamorgan in their final T20 Blast group game, a match they need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Michael Di Venuto's side will have to try and do so without the help of Roy, who admitted his embarrassment at the incident.

"I'm extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team-mates and fans for this moment of stupidity," Roy said.

"I want to apologise to Surrey as a club and all the members. Following my dismissal on Wednesday evening - I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration. It bounced, hit me, and as a result I sustained the injury.

"I've never been so motivated and so positive about my game, and I assure you I will learn from my mistake as I am my own biggest critic.

"In the meantime, I'll be doing all I can to support the team as we aim to finish the season successfully."

Roy will have further medical investigations as to the extent of the injury. Surrey begin a day-night County Championship fixture against Lancashire on Sunday.

