Ravichandran Ashwin to rejoin Worcestershire for County Championship run-in

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently ranked as the fifth-best Test bowler in the world by the ICC

Worcestershire have re-signed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for their final two Specsavers County Championship matches.

The 31-year-old has been given the green light by the Board of Control of India to return to New Road for the Division One matches against Essex and Yorkshire in September.

Ashwin, who helped Worcestershire win promotion to the top flight last season, will link up with the club following India's Test series against England.

Coach Kevin Sharp told the club's official website: "Ashwin is world class and he loved it at Worcestershire.

"Conversations have been ongoing about him coming back and I'm sure he will be a great fillip for us.

"He had a massive input for us on and off the field last summer in helping us gain promotion and he is a high-class individual."