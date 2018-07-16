Somerset sign Pakistan opening batsman Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali is on his way to Somerset for the rest of the season

Somerset have signed Pakistan opening batsman Azhar Ali for the remainder of their Specsavers County Championship matches this season.

The 33-year-old will replaces Matt Renshaw as Somerset's overseas player and is set to make his debut at Worcestershire later this month.

The right-hander has played 65 Tests for Pakistan, scoring over 5,200 runs at an average of 44.84.

He has also scored over 10,200 runs in First Class cricket at an average of 40.13, including 14 hundreds in Test cricket.

Ali struck an unbeaten triple century against the West Indies in Dubai in 2016, the same year in which he made 101 not out against Somerset in Pakistan's tourist match in Taunton.

"Finding the right fit at short notice can be challenging, however we are delighted to have secured a player of Azhar Ali's character, pedigree and class for the remaining seven Specsavers County Championship matches," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"His experience at the top of the order will prove to be hugely valuable at the business end of the season.

"I have spoken to him several times over the last few weeks and he is very keen to share his knowledge of the game with our aspirational players, so the influence he can have within the changing room will also be vital for us as a club."

The player himself is keen to get started and play his part for a Somerset side currently third in the Championship Division One table and chasing the title.

"The standard of First Class cricket in England is very high and I hope that I can make a contribution to Somerset winning matches," he said.

"I have heard good things about Somerset and I was impressed by what I saw at Taunton in 2016.

"I am looking forward to joining my new team-mates and meeting the Somerset supporters soon."