Former England wicketkeeper John 'JT' Murray dies at age of 83

John Murray played 21 Tests for England between 1961 and 1967

Former England wicketkeeper John 'JT' Murray has died at the age of 83, his club Middlesex has announced.

Murray was renowned, in a 23-year career between 1952 and 1975, as a stylist both in front and behind the stumps across 21 Tests and 635 first-class matches.

He died on Tuesday night, after being taken ill while watching Middlesex beat Warwickshire in a thrilling Specsavers County Championship match at Lord's.

A statement on the club website read: "Middlesex Cricket today is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its greatest cricketers John Murray at the age of 83.

MIDDLESEX MOURNS JT MURRAY



We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Middlesex's finest cricketers, JT Murray MBE.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time.



"JT was taken ill at Lord's shortly after the completion of Middlesex's county championship match against Warwickshire yesterday and died later in the evening."

Murray completed more than 1,500 first-class dismissals as a wicketkeeper and hit almost 19,000 runs - including a Test century against West Indies at The Oval.

Middlesex president and former England off-spinner John Emburey said: "Losing JT is a devastating blow to Middlesex Cricket. He is undoubtedly the finest wicketkeeper in the history of the club and would be one of the first names on any team sheet when picking an all-time Middlesex XI.

"What he achieved is unlikely to be repeated. He was not only a very fine cricketer, but was a fine man - loyal and committed to Middlesex Cricket.

RIP JT Murray. He was one of England's finest wicket-keepers and one of the game's characters. Would have played more than 21 Tests in another era but lost out to Jim Parks and Alan Knott — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) July 25, 2018

"He was a Middlesex man through and through and he continued to serve the club magnificently after retirement as a committee man, confidant and most of all supporter. In many ways, it was fitting that his last day was spent at Lord's enjoying a Middlesex victory."

The Middlesex flag at Lord's will fly at half-mast in Murray's memory.