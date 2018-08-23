Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman extends contract until 2021

Billy Godleman has been in good limited-overs form this season

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman has signed a new three-year contract.

Godleman has been with the county since a move from Essex in 2013 and he has been the county's captain since the summer of 2016.

The 29-year-old has struggled for County Championship runs this season, averaging only 20 across 17 innings, but he leads Derbyshire's averages in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality T20 Blast competitions.

He said: "I really enjoy playing cricket for Derbyshire and it's an honour to be club captain.

"We have a great group of guys here in the dressing room and behind the scenes who are all passionate about Derbyshire, and I couldn't be happier to commit my future to the club.

"We have a core group of experienced players and some very talented youngsters. We need to continue to encourage the development of our young guys, these will be the backbone of the club in years to come.

"Together, we must now build on the progress shown over the last couple of years, continue to improve and compete for major honours.

"All the players are grateful for the support we receive from Members, supporters, sponsors and the local community, and we hope we can reward them in the years to come."