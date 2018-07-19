Rob Key picks his England 'Best of the Rest XI'

9:19 Who are the best English cricketers currently playing to have never won a T20i cap? We challenged Rob Key to pick a team. Who are the best English cricketers currently playing to have never won a T20i cap? We challenged Rob Key to pick a team.

Who are the best English cricketers currently playing to have never won a T20 International cap?

That's the question we posed to Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent - and it proved a tough one to answer!

Click on the video above to see our pundits debate the merits of a number of contenders before Key somewhat bends the rules before selecting his final XI.

Join the debate by having your say on Twitter @SkyCricket

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.