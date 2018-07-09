Eoin Morgan says England must do better against India after T20 defeat

Eoin Morgan says England must improve in the one-day matches against India after a "disappointing" performance in their defeat to the tourists in the Twenty20 international series.

Despite England putting on 198 runs after being put in to bat - their third highest T20 total on home soil - Rohit Sharma's 56-ball century gave India a seven-wicket win in Bristol to secure a 2-1 series win.

Jason Roy and Jos Butler started well with the bat - the opening pair amassing 94 runs in under eight overs - however, the hosts suffered a lower order collapse with five wickets falling off the final 15 deliveries.

Morgan said: "Those 20 or 30 runs we missed out on, in the back-end of our innings, cost us.

"We did a lot of things right today - particularly that platform set.

"Jason and Jos were brilliant up front, and almost gave us a licence to allow ourselves to think about 220.

"But the execution of our shots didn't really match up with getting to that total.

"On a good wicket, small ground, we should be better than that."

The tourists were therefore always favourites in the chase, and completed it with eight balls to spare.

"India never really got away from us, but we struggled to take wickets," added Morgan. "They kept up with the rate, and then it was a position in the 16th or 17th over they could take the game away from us - which is disappointing."

Morgan does not believe England have to play perfectly to beat India in white-ball cricket - just very, very well.

"I'd say close to," he said. "I don't think we have to play a completely perfect game every time [to beat them] - we proved that at Cardiff. But certainly today they had their day.

"India were probably on top of their game today, and we weren't - and we were just short."

Morgan and acting coach Paul Farbrace had a difficult call to make before a ball was bowled, to accommodate the return of fit-again all-rounder Ben Stokes - and in the end it was Test captain Joe Root who was dropped.

Asked if the conversation with Root is among the toughest he has had as captain, Morgan said: "Yes. Dropping Joe is not an easy decision.

"Trying to win the game on this particular ground, it actually came down to Ben's bowling option.

"If we had Joe as a sixth bowler - which we needed today - an extra spinner against India didn't really match up that well."