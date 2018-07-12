Alex Hales to miss rest of England's ODI series with India due to side injury

England batsman Alex Hales has been ruled out of the entire one-day international series against India with a side strain.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury practising in the nets on Wednesday and missed the first game of the three-match series on Thursday. Hales has been replaced in the squad by Dawid Malan.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Alex Hales has a left side strain, he will be out for three to four weeks and misses the rest of the series."

India won the first ODI by eight wickets in Nottingham as Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets and Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten 137 to help the tourists chase down 269 with 59 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran has been released to play for Surrey against Sussex on Friday.

The 20-year-old all-rounder will return to the squad on Saturday when the second ODI takes place at Lord's.