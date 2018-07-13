Eoin Morgan says England must play India spinner Kuldeep Yadav better when teams clash at Lord's

Captain Eoin Morgan admits England must improve or risk getting exposed when they face Kuldeep Yadav again after India demolished England at Trent Bridge.

Rohit Sharma's classy 137 not out and Yadav's six for 25 helped the tourists to an emphatic eight-wicket win in the opening one-day international on Thursday.

England were outclassed having lost the toss and been put into bat, with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 53 in their 268 all out. In reply, India cruised to 269 for two with almost 10 overs to spare.

They face each other again at Lord's on Saturday in the second of the three-match series and Morgan knows England cannot afford another struggle against spin next time out.

Kuldeep Yadav acknowledges the applause of the crowd as he leaves the field after taking six England wickets

He said: "Lord's will be very similar to Cardiff, so the shift from ground to ground will be important, but that doesn't paper over the fact we need to get better at playing him.

"When he does bowl well he is very good and he exposes an area of our game we need to improve on, that is a healthy thing. It's a chance to improve in this area, however long it takes, between now and the World Cup.

"He did bowl well, we need to clarify and commit to our plans and just be better."

Morgan dismissed suggestions it was a drubbing but admits England failed to score enough runs.

"I wouldn't go that far, we have played games where the shoe has been on the other foot and it's been a bigger defeat," he said.

"You can be exposed more when you don't put a score on the board at a small ground. That exposed another area of our game, simply not scoring enough runs."