James Taylor to take up new role with ECB as England selector

Former England batsman James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector.

Taylor, who played seven Tests and 27 one-day internationals before being forced to retire from cricket in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart condition ARVC, will take up his new role immediately.

Following his retirement, Taylor moved into coaching as well as working as a commentator with Sky Sports and working to raise awareness of cardiac illnesses among young people - Taylor was just 26 when he was forced to quit.

Taylor retired from cricket in 2016

In May he was appointed as a talent scout - along with Marcus Trescothick - and the ECB has now elevated him to their board of selectors.

The new selection panel comprises the National Selector (Ed Smith), the England Selector (Taylor) and the England coach (Trevor Bayliss).

James Taylor (with Sky Sports football pundit Graeme Souness) has worked to raise awareness around heart-related illness since his retirement

"I'm thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up," Taylor said. "This is an important role and it's a huge honour to be appointed.

"I have always been deeply passionate about the game and will bring all of my energy and experience - from the Lions, domestic cricket and the international Test and white-ball game - to this task.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to work alongside Ed Smith and can't wait to get started."

Taylor has been a key part of Sky Sports' cricket commentary team

Smith added: "We are excited that James is joining us as a full-time England selector for the men's game.

"He is highly determined, with a deep knowledge of the contemporary game at domestic and international level. He was the outstanding candidate.

"James's early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game; he can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection, as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England's teams in all formats.

"I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of Talent ID and selection."