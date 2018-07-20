Jonny Bairstow thinks England's ODI and Test form comparisons are 'unfair'

1:59 Jonny Bairstow feels the form of England's one-day and Test teams should not be compared Jonny Bairstow feels the form of England's one-day and Test teams should not be compared

Jonny Bairstow says it is "unfair" to compare the form of England's one-day and Test teams but feels the ODI series win over India can help the red-ball side.

England play India in a five-match Test series starting on August 1 at Edgbaston live on Sky Sports.

It follows England's 2-1 ODI series win over the tourists which helped them cement their place as the world's top-ranked one-day side and favourites for next summer's World Cup on home soil.

Eoin Morgan's ODI team have won their last eight series but it's been a different story for England's Test side who are ranked fifth in the world and have failed to win any of their last three series with just one match won.

Bairstow opened the batting for England during their one-day series win against India

But Bairstow, who is a key part of both sides, thinks the two teams should not be judged together as England now turn their attention to red-ball cricket.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think it's a bit unfair to say 'The one-day team's doing this, the Test team's doing that' - the one-day team's been together and pretty stable for the last couple of years now.

"The group of players have been together and building. You look back three years ago and people were saying the same things about that.

"You can read into it as much as you like, but I can tell you when we step on the field at Edgbaston there'll be a lot of excitement, passion and hunger to go out and win."

England vs India Live on

But Test wicketkeeper Bairstow believes England can carry momentum from their one-day series win over Virat Kohli's side into the Test arena.

The 28-year-old said: "There's an overlap of players between the Test and the one-dayers so coming off the back of a series win is going to naturally boost your confidence.

"Playing against the number two side in the world when you're ranked at one there's always pressure on it and to win that series was something we set out to do.

Joe Root's Test team's last series win came against the West Indies last summer

"We will take confidence from that into the Test team but at the same time it's something that we know with Test cricket is completely different.

"It's a different formula, a different game and different personnel within the team."

England's Test captain Joe Root starred with the bat in the ODI series against India and hit the headlines for his 'mic-drop' celebration after scoring a match-winning century at Headingley - a moment which tickled his Yorkshire team-mate Bairstow.

Root celebrated his century at Headingley by 'mic-dropping' his bat

"I know he's copped a lot of stick for it," laughed Bairstow. "I don't think that'll be coming out anytime soon!

"It was good fun and he deserved to get man of the series the way that he went out and guided us through, especially at Headingley.

"Hopefully he goes out and keeps scoring the runs that he's scored in the last two games."