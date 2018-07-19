Stuart Broad focused on regaining Ashes as he battles to be fit for India series

Stuart Broad impressed against Pakistan in May before injury struck

Stuart Broad is not prepared to think about his future beyond next summer's Ashes as he aims to prove his fitness for England's upcoming Test series against India.

The Nottinghamshire pace bowler is on his way back to full fitness after suffering an ankle injury playing for his county against Worcestershire in the Specsavers County Championship last month.

Broad has started to increase his bowling workload and hopes to play in Nottinghamshire's Division One game against Surrey at Trent Bridge, which gets underway on Sunday.

He is hoping to come through that four-day game unscathed in order to push his claim for a place in the England squad to take on India in the first of five Tests at Edgbaston from August 1.

6:23 Michael Atherton, Mark Butcher and Stuart Broad look back on England's 2-1 ODI series win over India and what the team learned Michael Atherton, Mark Butcher and Stuart Broad look back on England's 2-1 ODI series win over India and what the team learned

Asked whether he will still be around after the 2019 Ashes, Broad said: "I think it is quite dangerous to look as far ahead as that. It can take your mind off what is really important.

"I don't want to look too far ahead, but a huge goal of mine is to regain the Ashes in 2019. That is number one, top of the list, but what is going to make me a better cricketer in the short term, is to be able to be in that team fit and firing and be the guy Rooty [Joe Root] looks to.

"I really need to shorten my mindset and get things that are really reachable now and get things to push towards, rather than look to ends of careers because once you do that you slow down as a person and I am not at the stage of wanting to do that."

Broad was the subject of criticism after struggling for form on the winter tours of Australia and New Zealand but he showed signs of regaining his form in the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley last month, taking match figures of 6-66 in an innings victory, before picking up the ankle injury.

"I think in 2018 I am averaging 15 or 16 with the ball, something like that," added Broad. "I have had a brilliant year stats-wise and I feel really good.

"The action is in a good place, I am getting good bounce and good pace and I am bowling at people in the nets I have bowled at for years and they are saying 'this is the quickest I have seen you bowl for a couple of years'."