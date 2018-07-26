Jamie Porter says making England Test debut would be a 'dream'

Jamie Porter is in contention for a Test debut against India at Edgbaston

Jamie Porter says playing Test cricket is his "dream" after being named in England's squad to face India at Edgbaston.

The Essex seamer, 25, has earned his maiden call-up after taking a competition-leading 75 wickets in last season's Specsavers County Championship to help his club to the title.

Porter would appear to be vying with Surrey's Sam Curran for a spot alongside James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes in the pace attack for England's 1,000th men's Test, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10am on Wednesday.

"The only reward I'm interested in is playing Test cricket," Porter told the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"It's what I've worked towards my whole life. It has always been my dream and now I am a step closer - that's why I feel a big amount of relief.

"It was a little bit unexpected," Porter added after being included in a 13-man party also featuring recalled spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

Porter took 75 Championship wickets last season and has 28 in seven games this season

"To be honest it hasn't sunk in yet, I'm trying to get a few minutes to myself to sit and process it properly. There is a great deal of excitement.

"I obviously have a lot of emotions going through my head, mainly thinking of my family and how much this means to them."

Porter was named Young Player of the Year and Specsavers County Championship Player of the Year at last autumn's PCA Awards after his wicket-laden first-class season.

Porter poses with the 2017 PCA Young Player of the Year award

The Leytonstone-born seamer is the fifth player in England's Test squad to have scooped the PCA Young Player of the Year gong, after county colleague Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Rashid and Stokes.

"When I won the NatWest PCA Young Player of the Year award last year it massively drove me on," he added. "You see the company it puts you in and you think 'why can't I go on to be like them?' - It gave me a huge amount of motivation to try and kick on for international honours.

"The majority of players who have won the award have gone on to play for England so it would be nice to follow in the footsteps of those who have gone on to be very successful.

Porter played for England Lions against India A in Worcester earlier this month

"I've always been so grateful for the opportunity Essex gave me and how it's all worked out here and now to be in a situation where this time next week I could be walking out representing my country it feels pretty special.

"I have been fortunate to spend a bit of time with the lads to get to know them over the last 12 months so it doesn't feel like a daunting environment which makes me feel more relaxed.

"Luckily I have some good friends in the squad like Keaton Jennings and Sam Curran which will be a calming factor."

