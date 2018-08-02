Jos Buttler sent to hospital after injuring finger against India

Jos Buttler injured his finger attempting a catch in the slips

England vice-captain Jos Buttler has been sent to hospital for an x-ray after injuring his left middle finger on day two of the first Test against India.

Buttler suffered the injury while attempting to catch Virat Kohli in the slips during the first session of the day.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Buttler had travelled to a local hospital near Edgbaston to have an x-ray on his finger.

England hit back on day two of the first Test - restricting India to 76-3 at lunch in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 287.

The tourists had reached 50-0 before Sam Curran took three wickets in the space of eight balls to bring England back into the game.

3:00 Highlights of Day Two of the first Test between England and India Highlights of Day Two of the first Test between England and India

