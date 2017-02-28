Imran Khan: Pakistan legend on cricket, leadership and politics
Watch all three episodes of our award-winning show here
Last Updated: 28/02/17 2:01pm
Imran Khan is a Pakistan cricketing legend and one of the great all-rounders that blessed the game in the 1980s.
Was he the greatest of the era? Better than Ian Botham? Richard Hadlee? Kapil Dev? That, and a whole host of other topics, are covered in Sky Sports' feature, winner of best Television Sports Factual or Feature at the 2016 British Sports Journalism Awards.
The SJA judging panel praised presenter Michael Atherton for making "a fascinating and revealing portrait of a legendary cricketer's life and passions and his experience in politics post retirement.
"Dealing with issues and controversies head-on, and benefiting from the presenter's penetrating and authoritative questions, the end result was excellent, attractive and compelling."
In episode one - sign in to watch it here - Imran talks to Athers about his formative years and the early international career.
Michael also travels to Lahore to explore where Imran - who scored 3,807 runs at an average of 37.69 in Test cricket and took 362 wickets at just 22.81 a piece - grew up.
In episode two - sign in to watch here - Imran chats about the art of leadership.
The Lahore-born star reflects on captaining his 'cornered tigers' to victory over England in the 1992 World Cup final at The MCG and also discusses the topics of ball-tampering and match-fixing.
In episode three - sign in to watch here - Imran tells Atherton about his life after cricket.
Khan speaks about the building of a cancer hospital in his mother's name and the political ambitions that have seen him found his own political party and become an MP in his native country.