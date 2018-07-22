Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman fastest to 1,000 ODI runs after passing milestone in 18th innings

Fakhar Zaman has scored three centuries and five fifties in his 18 ODI innings

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the fastest player to 1,000 ODI runs after achieving the feat in just his 18th innings in the format.

The opener has bettered Windies great Sir Vivian Richards, England's Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott, compatriot Babar Azam and South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who reached 1,000 runs in 18 knocks.

Fakhar began Sunday's fifth ODI against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo with 980 runs from 17 innings and cut home seamer Tendai Chatara for four to move from 17 to 21 and break the record during an innings of 85.

The left-hander only made his ODI debut during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England last June, hitting 114 in his fourth innings as Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

Fakhar hit scores of 60, 117no, 43no, 210no and 85 in Pakistan's five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe

Fakhar became the first Pakistani to hit a double ton in ODI cricket during Friday's fourth fixture against Zimbabwe when he racked up an unbeaten 210 from 156 deliveries in his team's total of 399-1.

The 28-year-old shared the first 300-run opening partnership in ODI history with Imam-ul-Haq (113) to tee up a crushing 244-run victory, which put Pakistan 4-0 up in the series.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side will now expect to wrap up a 5-0 whitewash after posting 364-4 at Queens Sports Club - Imam (110) completing back-to-back centuries and Babar striking an unbeaten 106 from 76 balls.

