Nasir Jamshed banned after Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal

Nasir Jamshed has been banned from all forms of cricket

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2017.

Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two Tests for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code. In December, Jamshed was handed a one-year ban for failing to co-operate with the anti-corruption unit's investigation.

The PCB's legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the "lynchpin" in the scandal.

"The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB's multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years," Rizvi said.

"He will not be allowed to be involved with cricket or cricket administration even after his period of ban is over."

Jamshed, 28, did not participate in the first two editions of the PSL but was alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament last year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal. Paceman Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year, while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received a two-month suspension.