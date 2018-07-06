India's Shikhar Dhawan took a brilliant catch in the deep during the second T20I

Shikhar Dhawan took a superb, leaping catch in the deep to dismiss Eoin Morgan during the second T20I between England and India in Cardiff.

Morgan was building a useful fourth-wicket partnership with Alex Hales as England chased 149 to level the three-match series but his innings came to a spectacular end at the start of the 14th over.

Hardik Pandya started his spell with a bouncer that Morgan could not resist going after. The England skipper made a decent connection but with long boundaries square of the wicket, Dhawan at deep backward square was always in the game.

At one point it looked as though Morgan would get away with it but Dhawan sprung into the air and took the catch high above his head as he toppled backwards and was able to cling on as he bumped back down on the turf.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates in front of the India fans after his brilliant catch

It triggered wild celebrations among the India fans inside Sophia Gardens but it was England who had the final say, Hales batting through to the end to help take 12 runs from the 20th over to win the match.

