AB de Villiers says the pressure of professional cricket was 'unbearable'

AB de Villiers played Test cricket for nearly 14 years

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers says the pressure of playing professional cricket was at times "unbearable".

The 34-year-old retired from all forms of the sport in May this year, bringing to an end an illustrious 15-year career.

As well as captaining the Proteas, De Villiers finished with a Test batting average of 51, along with 22 centuries.

He was also a destructive limited overs batsman, recording a one-day batting average of 54 and a T20 strike rate of 148.

England vs India Live on

But despite his success playing for South Africa, as well as franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, De Villiers admitted the mental aspect of elite cricket took its toll on him.

Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I know the right answer is probably to say I will always miss the game, but I truly believe that players who tell you they don't feel the pressure of international cricket - being away from home for months at a time - are lying to everyone and themselves.

"It's been unbearable at times; the pressure you have to face, performing day in and day out. The expectations that you put on yourself, from fans, from the country, from coaches.

De Villiers recorded a strike rate of 185 in this year's IPL

"It is huge, and it's something that's on your mind all the time as a cricketer.

"It's definitely something that I'm not going to miss. I'm very happy to have stepped away. Absolutely no regrets."

Despite retiring from the game earlier this year, De Villiers will continue to play some T20 cricket in South Africa, as well as continuing to represent RCB in the IPL.