PODCAST: Bob Willis and Angus Fraser discuss England's slip catching and Virat Kohli's ton

Bob Willis and Angus Fraser talk through another impressive batting display from Virat Kohli and England's catching woes on day three of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Willis and Fraser were impressed by the India captain's ability to battle and make gritty runs as the hosts' bowlers toiled away in search of wickets.

The pair joined Charles Colvile on the Cricket Debate and also talked through England's constant issues with dropping catches in the slips and why Ben Stokes and Joe Root are not fielding in the cordon.

Jonny Bairstow's fractured middle-left finger was also discussed and whether the home side will play the wicket-keeper in the next match with concerns of furthering injuring a vitally-important player.

Fraser believes either James Vince or Dawid Malan could be potential replacements should Bairstow sit out the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl while Willis believes Ian Bell is due a recall to the England side, having impressed for Warwickshire this season.

