Chris Froome issues plea to Tour de France fans after booing at team presentation

Chris Froome has issued an emotional plea to fans ahead of the Tour de France after he and Team Sky were booed and whistled at the team presentation on Thursday.

Team Sky were one of the last teams to be paraded in front of the crowds in La Roche-sur-Yon for the usual pre-Tour presentation, but received a less-than-warm welcome as they rode onto the stage.

Despite the UCI clearing Froome of any wrongdoing and declaring him free to race after concluding their investigation into his adverse analytical finding for salbutamol at last year's Vuelta a Espana, some sections of the crowd voiced their displeasure.

Froome could face hostile crowds throughout the race as he seeks a record-equalling fifth Tour crown and fourth in a row.

Speaking to Le Monde, Froome appealed to the "fair-minded" French public to lift the "shadow of doubt" following Monday's decision by the UCI.

He said: "Tomorrow the greatest annual sports event in the world starts in the Vendee Pays de la Loire. I am proud to start the Tour as the defending champion and will obviously be fighting hard to win the maillot jaune.

"But I also recognise that the build up to this race has not been the easiest - for me, for the race organisers and for you all - the cycling fans and people of France who are the heartbeat of the Tour.

"An abnormal reading for my asthma medication from last year's Vuelta in Spain raised legitimate questions - not least from me. Monday's decision from cycling's governing body the UCI and from WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) confirmed that I had done nothing wrong. I hope that this helps lift the shadow of doubt. Most importantly it draws a line that allows us all to focus on bike racing.



"That said I recognise there are complex issues involved that cannot be boiled down into a single sentence. I know the French public are fair minded. I know many of you will not have been following the detail of the case so I wanted to set out the facts very simply so you can reach your own judgements.

"I meant it when I stood on the podium on the Champs Elysee and said I would never dishonour the yellow jersey and my results would stand the test of time. I won't - and they will. I love this sport. I am passionate about the Tour. To win any race based on a lie would - for me be a personal defeat. I could never let that happen.



"Like everyone I am counting down the hours until the Tour starts. The Grand Depart is one of my favourite days of the year. It's the moment when the whole of France starts to create the unique magic that is the Tour. And I can't wait to compete again on cycling's most beautiful stage in front of its most passionate fans."