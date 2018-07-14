Dylan Groenewegen wins second straight Tour de France stage with sprint finish in Amiens

Dylan Groenewegen claims his second stage win in as many days in Amiens

Dylan Groenewegen doubled up at the Tour de France as he won stage eight in Amiens.

The Dutchman made it two wins in as many days following stage seven success in Chartres as he held off Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria at the end of the 181km trek from Dreux.

Mark Cavendish had been near the front as the race moved into the final 500 metres but could only manage 10th place.

Most of the general classification contenders crossed the line in the main bunch to hold station, but UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin lost one minute 15 seconds after being caught in a crash inside the last 20km.

More to follow...