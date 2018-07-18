Geraint Thomas powers to stage victory in the Alps to claim Tour de France yellow jersey

Geraint Thomas is in yellow as the overall leader

Geraint Thomas claimed the yellow jersey and the overall lead of the Tour de France with a stunning ride in the Alps to win stage 11 on Wednesday.

Thomas attacked six kilometres from the top of the final climb of the 108.5km stage from Albertville, overhauling rival Tom Dumoulin and then pushing on to catch former team-mate Mikel Nieve, who was looking to win the stage out of the breakaway.

Thomas' Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome was third on the stage, level on time with Team Sunweb's Dumoulin as they came home 20 seconds after Thomas.

Geraint Thomas celebrates as he crosses the line after winning stage 11

That sees Froome move up to second in the general classification, one minute and 25 seconds behind, with Dumoulin third, a further 19 seconds back.

Thomas' second career Tour stage win was delivered with panache. Though the sight of Team Sky massed on the front of the peloton most of the day was not unexpected, the way in which he attacked with yellow on the line certainly was.

With BMC's Greg Van Avermaet, who defended the yellow jersey in such style on stage 10, struggling off the back of the peloton on the Col du Pre - the second of the day's two uncategorised climbs - the race for yellow was on and it was Movistar's Alejandro Valverde who blinked first with a long-range attack.

Defending champion Chris Froome (left) moved up to second in the general classification after finishing third on stage 11

Dumoulin then attacked on the descent of the penultimate climb, the Cormet de Roseland, linking up with Valverde before the road rose up again towards La Rosiere.

But Team Sky kept their powder dry until Thomas launched his move. Froome initially held back, marking counter-moves from AG2R La Mondiale's Romain Bardet and UAE Team Emirates' Dan Martin before leaving them both behind.

Many expected Thomas to wait for Froome to catch him and Dumoulin, but with Nieve in view, he powered on again and kicked into the lead inside the final 400 metres to take the stage win.

Thomas sits on the wheel of Tom Dumoulin before launching his late assault

Thomas' performance has prompted more questions about who is Sky's team leader now they have the top two riders in the general classification, ahead of Thursday's third stage in the Alps.

Thomas said: "It's unreal, I didn't expect it at all. We were low on numbers so it was more instinct when I went so we didn't get caught having to ride.

After a late acceleration @chrisfroome crosses the line in third place, 20 seconds behind Thomas, after a stunning climax to stage 11. What a performance from the team #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/3c9B6wKOGo — Team Sky (@TeamSky) July 18, 2018

"I had a little gap and then obviously Froomey could follow the guys then. I committed to go over to Dumoulin and then I could just sit in as Froomey came across.

"I could see Frosty (Nieve), he's a good mate so it's a shame but I had to go for that win, it's super nice."

Asked about yellow, he added: "I knew it was a good chance but I didn't know how everybody else was going to ride. To wear the yellow jersey is always a massive honour. I managed to do it last year but to do it two years on the trot is really nice."

Mark Cavendish missed the time cut and faces elimination from the race

But while Team Sky could celebrate, Team Dimension Data did not get the Mandela Day gift they were hoping for as Mark Cavendish faced elimination from the Tour, missing the time cut after being dropped early on and spending the entire stage off the back.

Stage 11

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3:29:36

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb +20s

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky +20s

4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team +22s

5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott +22s

6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates +27s

7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits +57s

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale +59s

9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida +59s

10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team +59s

General Classification

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44:06:16

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky +1:25

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb +1:44

4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida +2:14

5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo +2:23

6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo +2:40

7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team +2:56

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale +2:58

9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team +3:16

10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates +3:16