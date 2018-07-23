Geraint Thomas says Chris Froome is not a rival at Tour de France

Geraint Thomas says team-mate Chris Froome is not a rival as the Team Sky pair sit first and second in the general classification.

The Welshman is fighting for his first title and is one minute and 39 seconds ahead of his partner, who is chasing a record-equalling fifth title, heading into the final week.

Team Sky and Thomas had continually insisted that Froome was their team leader, but the tone has shifted in recent days and on Monday Froome said he would be happy to help Thomas if necessary.

"It might sound crazy but I don't wake up thinking that I want to beat Froomey," Thomas told Sky Sports. "I want to beat Dumoulin and Roglic and all the other guys.

"We're in it together. It's a shame only one of us can stand on that top step at the end but that will work itself out.

"If I end up starting to race Froomey and he races me, and Dumoulin wins that would be really bad so we just need to continue what we're doing."

Team Sky have faced some abuse during the 2018 Tour, with some spectators spitting at Froome and Thomas being booed on the podium, but the pair only had praise for the "overwhelming" support they have received.

"I've received so many messages and it makes a big difference," Thomas added.

"It's incredible the amount of support we're getting. The number of Welsh flags is insane but also the British, English, Scottish and Irish. We all really appreciate it."