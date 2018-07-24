Tour de France stage 16 stopped briefly after riders hit with spray used to stop protest

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas cleans his eyes after spray was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the stage's route

Race organisers were forced to stop stage 16 of the Tour de France in the early kilometres after riders were inadvertently hit by spray used to clear protestors.

The stage between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon had to be neutralised after an attempted protest by local farmers brought a swift reaction from local police.

A spray - contrasting local reports have claimed tear gas or pepper spray - they were using to stop the protestors knocking bales of hay on to the road was blown back on to the road by the prevailing wind.

The protest was aimed at France's Government, over cuts in state aid, according to the Tour de France's own race radio service.

Police restrain a protester as stage 16 is paused while riders get medical attention

Riders, including race leader Geraint Thomas and green jersey leader Peter Sagan, were seen rubbing their eyes while the race was stopped, with riders already in the breakaway returning to the peloton.

The race was restarted after a brief delay with another neutral zone, getting underway with 186km remaining of the stage in the Pyrenees.

Thomas opened the day with a 99-second lead over team-mate Chris Froome with Tuesday's tough run being the first of six stages remaining.