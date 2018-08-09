Cycling News

Home

Mark Cavendish out of European Championships road race

Last Updated: 09/08/18 2:44pm

Mark Cavendish has withdrawn from the Great Britain team for Sunday's road race at the European Championships in Glasgow due to medical reasons.

The former world champion has struggled with injury and illness since being eliminated after stage 11 of the Tour de France last month.

Cavendish said: "It's incredibly disappointing to have to withdraw. Being selected to compete for my country is a huge honour and I had been looking forward to racing with the team.

"However, given what's been a challenging few months in terms of aiming to sufficiently recover from some unfortunate injuries in time to compete, I've been advised that at this stage the best thing is for me to withdraw from Sunday's race."

Cavendish will be replaced in the team by his fellow Manxman Mark Christian, a former bronze medallist from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

