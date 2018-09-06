LottoNL-Jumbo win first team Tour of Britain time-trial

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic claims the green jersey at the Tour of Britain after stage five

LottoNL-Jumbo have won the first team time-trial in the history of the Tour of Britain to help Slovenia's Primoz Roglic claim the green jersey.

The Dutch outfit beat the rest of the field by a huge 16 seconds over the 14-kilometre course between Cockermouth and Whinlatter in England's scenic Lake District.

Quick-Step Floors finished second, the Katusha-Alpecin team of former British time trial champion Alex Dowsett finished in third and Team Sky crossed the line in fourth.

Roglic, who finished fourth at the Tour de France, started the day 16 seconds off the pace but will now take a lead into stage six.

In second place is Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe with team-mate Bob Jungels a further 10 seconds back.

The time-trial course was largely uphill, with the opening seven kilometres containing some steep ramps towards the end.

Team LottoNL-Jumbo are aiming for back-to-back titles after their success with Lars Boom in 2017.