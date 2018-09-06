Britain's Simon Yates loses Vuelta a Espana red jerey after stage 12

Simon Yates has lost the red jersey after stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana

Britain's Simon Yates has surrendered the Vuelta a Espana red jersey to Spaniard Jesus Herrada as Alexandre Geniez claimed victory in stage 12 at Manon.

Mitchelton's Yates, who had worn the red jersey since stage nine, drops to second in the general classification after Herrada formed part of an 18-strong breakaway group during the climb of Alto de Cadeira.

The Spaniard takes a 22-second lead into stage 13 on Friday with Alejandro Valverde a further second behind.

Herrada said: "It is hard to believe. In the end to take the lead is a dream, I couldn't challenge for the stage because I was exhausted but it is reward for the work we have been doing for a long time.

"I don't think about the podium now but I'll take it day by day and at least we have achieved this."

Frenchman Alexandre Geniez won stage 12 in Manon

France's Geniez edged a tight final sprint to win the stage after he held off a late push for the line from Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle, with Mark Padun of Bahrain-Merida coming in third.

It was Geniez's third stage win at the Vuelta, after previous triumphs in 2013 and 2016.

Geniez said: "It's a relief. The pleasure of winning is days like these when we just ride a bike after training hard and making sacrifices all year long.

"We attacked a lot towards the end of the stage. There was nothing in it on the line. It was a very special sprint."

The race will continue on Friday with the 13th stage, stretching 174.8km between the town of Candas and La Camperona.