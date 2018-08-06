Egan Bernal discharged from hospital after 'small bleed on the brain' in San Sebastian crash

Egan Bernal has been discharged from hospital after the Team Sky rider suffered a "small bleed on the brain" in a crash during the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday.

The Colombian, who played a pivotal role in helping Geraint Thomas win his first Tour de France last month, was among several riders from the peloton to collide with 20km to go of the one-day stage race.

Bernal underwent surgery following the major crash to reduce a nasal fracture and a split top lip.

The 21-year-old will be out of action for at least three weeks, ruling him out of the Vuelta a Espana, and is still to undergo dental surgery "to repair a number of missing, broken and fractured teeth".

"[Egan] will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team and we will bring you updates as he continues his recovery," said Team Sky in a statement.

"We would like to thank everyone who has sent Egan their best wishes over the past few days."

Dimension Data rider Ben King took to Twitter to apologise for causing the accident, which was instigated by a touch of wheels before the final climb.

I am sincerely sorry to the riders who crashed as a result of my accident today. I looked back for my teammates when the rider beside me came across my front wheel. It's terrible when something like this affects yourself but worse when it affects others. I hope everybody is ok. — Ben King (@BenKing89) August 4, 2018

Former Team Sky rider Mikel Landa is also out of hospital after suffering a lower back injury in the crash.

The Spanish rider, who finished seventh at the Tour, remains a serious doubt for the Vuelta after being diagnosed with a "non-displaced fracture of the spinous process in his lumbar vertebra L1".

Landa's Movistar team confirmed he would need two to three weeks to recover, with the final Grand Tour of the season beginning on August 25.