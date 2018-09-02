Andre Greipel sprints to Stage One win at Tour of Britain

Andre Greipel celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Tour of Britain

Germany's Andre Greipel claimed the honours in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in Newport on Sunday.

Greipel (Lotto Soudal) beat Australia's Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton Scott) and Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors) in a bunch sprint at the end of the 174.8-kilometres stage from Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas finished safely in the pack on the same time as Greipel - as did his Team Sky colleague Chris Froome.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome is competing at his national tour for a first time since 2009 but it was Cardiff's Thomas, racing on home roads, who put on a show for the crowds.

The 32-year-old attacked on the day's final climb, but was joined by Julien Alaphilippe and another QuickStep-Floors rider, Bob Jungels.

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome are both in action at the Tour of Britain this week

Jungels forged on as his fellow escapees were reeled in but the Luxembourg rider was caught with 1km to go, as the sprinters' teams found their formation.

It was Greipel, an 11-time Tour de France stage winner, who outpaced his rivals for a first success since May.

Greipel, who also won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain on his most recent appearance in 2016, told ITV4: "I went with 200 to go.

"I'm happy I could finish it off. It was a long time that I didn't win and now I'm happy I could win finally again.

"It's always prestigious to win a stage here, that's why we came."

Monday's second stage is the 174.9km route in Devon from Cranbrook to Barnstaple, and the race finishes in central London on Sunday, September 9.