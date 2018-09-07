Wout Poels wins Tour of Britain stage six as Julian Alaphilippe leads
Last Updated: 07/09/18 5:43pm
Team Sky's Wout Poels won the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain on Friday, while Julian Alaphilippe took the overall lead with a second-place finish.
Dutchman Poels proved too strong on the summit finish of Whinlatter Pass as he sprinted past Alaphilippe and Hugh Carthy (EF Education FirstDrapac) to the finish line - timing his late attack to perfection.
Quick-Step Floors rider Alaphilippe, however, did enough to become the fifth leader in six days of racing after Primoz Roglic lost the green jersey on the day's final climb.
📸 Here's the new @OVOEnergy Green Jersey leader, @quickstepteam's @alafpolak!— Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 7, 2018
#OVOToB pic.twitter.com/hOcQ1brLA1
"I'm really proud of my team today, they did an incredible performance," Alaphilippe said.
"Everybody was riding for me and protecting me. Bob [Jungels] really fought for me. I was only riding to take the jersey; in the fight for the stage victory Wout was fresher than me so I'm not disappointed [to miss out]."
🏆 @OVOEnergy Tour of Britain general classification after Stage 6⃣.#OVOToB pic.twitter.com/7a2uxnRnJE— Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 7, 2018
Poels moved up to second in the overall standings, 17 seconds behind Alaphilippe, but admitted winning the race heading into the weekend would be a struggle for his team.
"Second is really nice, I'm quite happy with it," he said.
"It's going to be a hard fight, no more uphill finishes, everything is flat. But we'll keep on trying."