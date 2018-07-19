Laura and Jason Kenny back for Team GB in European Championships

Jason and Laura Kenny boast 10 Olympic titles between them

Laura and Jason Kenny have been named in the Great Britain team for next month's European Championships in Glasgow.

The pair, who boast 10 Olympic titles between them, each won a silver medal at the World Championships in Holland earlier this year after taking time out for the birth of their son Albie.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and sprint star Mark Cavendish have been included on a 31-rider long-list for the Championships, which take place between August 2-12 at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

Laura Kenny said: "I'm really looking forward to the Glasgow 2018 European Championships next month, I think the standard of racing is going to be high as all the nations' attention turns to qualifying early points for the Olympic Games.

"Training has been going well for me, and I'm feeling good. I've done a couple of smaller races around Europe recently - I've been pleased with my form and I know where I need to focus on to be ready for the European Championships."

Also included in the team are defending European champions Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson, plus reigning world team pursuit champions Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Charlie Tanfield.

