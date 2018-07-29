Cycling News

WATCH: Geraint Thomas showed promising talent from an early age

Last Updated: 29/07/18 12:15pm
Geraint Thomas will be confirmed as the 2018 winner of the Tour de France when he cycles up the Champs Elysees on Sunday afternoon but those who know him best say he was also destined for greatness.

The Team Sky rider showed great promise as a young cyclist with Maindy Flyers in Cardiff and was an impressive performer in a number of sports while a student at Whitchurch High School.

Whitchurch also helped form the fledgling careers of Real Madrid and Wales footballer Gareth Bale and Sam Warburton, who recently retired from rugby union after a hugely successful career that saw him captain Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

Thomas will add victory at the Tour de France to the two Olympic gold medals and three World Championship golds he earned during his time on the track.

Press play on the video above to find out more about Thomas' early years as a sportsman.

