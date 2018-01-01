Darts
Live Blog
WE LEAVE YOU WITH HAPPY MEMORIES FROM 'THE CRAFTY COCKNEY'
BARNEY: I WAS NOT AT MY BEST
BARNEY WINS 10-6
Good performance from the mighty Dutchman, eventually.
BARNEY 9-6 K ANDERSON
Anderson holds his throw but is it too late?
BARNEY 9-5 K ANDERSON
Barney misses D20. Anderson misses three doubles. Barney wins the leg.
BARNEY 8-5 K ANDERSON
Barney finishes from 16 to reassert himself.
BARNEY 7-5 K ANDERSON
Strange moment as nobody can tell if Anderson's dart is in or out...
It goes Anderson's way.
BARNEY 7-4 K ANDERSON
Anderson holds his throw, and isn't giving this up lightly...
BARNEY 7-3 K ANDERSON
Barney takes out 36, Three legs from victory.
BARNEY 6-3 K ANDERSON
89 finish by Anderson.
BARNEY 6-2 K ANDERSON
Anderson wins his first leg in seven attempts. Miles behind.
BARNEY 6-1 K ANDERSON
Anderson misses D20 for a 102 finish. Barney misses D16. Anderson misses three more doubles. Barney steals the leg.
BARNEY 5-1 K ANDERSON
Fifth leg in a row for brilliant Barney.
BARNEY 4-1 K ANDERSON
58 finish by Barney who looks superb in the early exchanges!
BARNEY 3-1 K ANDERSON
Barney takes out 16 with Anderson on 22.
BARNEY 2-1 K ANDERSON
Barney out from 76 inside 18 darts.
BARNEY 1-1 K ANDERSON
Barney has three darts at D16, and needs two.
BARNEY 0-1 K ANDERSON
Anderson takes out 32 to start the match.
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD
The fans' favourite!
KYLE ANDERSON
The Aussie big man.
153 FINISH
Rob Cross' best bits...
CROSS WINS 10-5
Only one player in the final leg, and the world champ completes the job.
CROSS 9-5 KING
Cross misses three doubles. But King is nowhere. Cross hits D1.
CROSS 8-5 KING
121 checkout by Cross! The crowd's decibel levels increase a notch.
CROSS 7-5 KING
King misses D20, misses D10... nails D10.
CROSS 7-4 KING
Cross finishes from 32. The zip has gone from King's game.
CROSS 6-4 KING
An iffy leg by both players but Cross checks out from 80, then shrugs.
CROSS 5-4 KING
King misses twice at D15. He returns to pinch the leg.
CROSS 5-3 KING
Cross down to 16, and finishes, with King on 36. Four in a row for Cross.
CROSS 4-3 KING
96 finish by Cross who leads for the first time.
CROSS 3-3 KING
Cross takes out 47. He's settled into this match, now.
Watch this checkout!
CROSS 2-3 KING
153 exit for Cross! Terrific.
CROSS 1-3 KING
King takes out 48. This hasn't caught fire yet.
CROSS 1-2 KING
Cross finishes from 36 with King poised to check out too.
CROSS 0-2 KING
72 finish on the bullseye for King.
CROSS 0-1 KING
King fluffs it from 64. Cross misses three at D20. King escapes.
ROB CROSS
The world champ!
MERVYN KING
Let's crack on, then...
G ANDERSON WINS 10-7
It didn't always look guaranteed but The Flying Scotsman is through.
G ANDERSON 9-7 BUNTING
Bunting takes out 40 with Anderson on 38.
110 FINISH
Bunting's best moment.
G ANDERSON 9-6 BUNTING
Anderson battles down to 18 and easily finds D9. He's one step away...
G ANDERSON 8-6 BUNTING
Anderson thumps D20 to get rid of 44 and crucially extend his lead.
G ANDERSON 7-6 BUNTING
Anderson twice misses D20. Unusual. Bunting misses D20 too. Anderson scores.
G ANDERSON 6-6 BUNTING
110 checkout by Bunting! Brilliant.
G ANDERSON 6-5 BUNTING
Anderson has three shots at D2, and scores with the third. Classy dart.
G ANDERSON 5-5 BUNTING
Bunting stuck on 2, and Anderson gets rid of 25. Finally he has parity.
G ANDERSON 4-5 BUNTING
Anderson takes out 28 with Bunting a long way off the pace.
G ANDERSON 3-5 BUNTING
Bunting gets rid of 8 with Anderson on 60.
©2018 Sky UK