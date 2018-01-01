Darts
Live Blog
RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD
The fans' favourite!
KYLE ANDERSON
The Aussie big man.
153 FINISH
Rob Cross' best bits...
CROSS WINS 10-5
Only one player in the final leg, and the world champ completes the job.
CROSS 9-5 KING
Cross misses three doubles. But King is nowhere. Cross hits D1.
CROSS 8-5 KING
121 checkout by Cross! The crowd's decibel levels increase a notch.
CROSS 7-5 KING
King misses D20, misses D10... nails D10.
CROSS 7-4 KING
Cross finishes from 32. The zip has gone from King's game.
CROSS 6-4 KING
An iffy leg by both players but Cross checks out from 80, then shrugs.
CROSS 5-4 KING
King misses twice at D15. He returns to pinch the leg.
CROSS 5-3 KING
Cross down to 16, and finishes, with King on 36. Four in a row for Cross.
CROSS 4-3 KING
96 finish by Cross who leads for the first time.
CROSS 3-3 KING
Cross takes out 47. He's settled into this match, now.
Watch this checkout!
CROSS 2-3 KING
153 exit for Cross! Terrific.
CROSS 1-3 KING
King takes out 48. This hasn't caught fire yet.
CROSS 1-2 KING
Cross finishes from 36 with King poised to check out too.
CROSS 0-2 KING
72 finish on the bullseye for King.
CROSS 0-1 KING
King fluffs it from 64. Cross misses three at D20. King escapes.
ROB CROSS
The world champ!
MERVYN KING
Let's crack on, then...
G ANDERSON WINS 10-7
It didn't always look guaranteed but The Flying Scotsman is through.
G ANDERSON 9-7 BUNTING
Bunting takes out 40 with Anderson on 38.
110 FINISH
Bunting's best moment.
G ANDERSON 9-6 BUNTING
Anderson battles down to 18 and easily finds D9. He's one step away...
G ANDERSON 8-6 BUNTING
Anderson thumps D20 to get rid of 44 and crucially extend his lead.
G ANDERSON 7-6 BUNTING
Anderson twice misses D20. Unusual. Bunting misses D20 too. Anderson scores.
G ANDERSON 6-6 BUNTING
110 checkout by Bunting! Brilliant.
G ANDERSON 6-5 BUNTING
Anderson has three shots at D2, and scores with the third. Classy dart.
G ANDERSON 5-5 BUNTING
Bunting stuck on 2, and Anderson gets rid of 25. Finally he has parity.
G ANDERSON 4-5 BUNTING
Anderson takes out 28 with Bunting a long way off the pace.
G ANDERSON 3-5 BUNTING
Bunting gets rid of 8 with Anderson on 60.
G ANDERSON 3-4 BUNTING
Anderson needs just one dart at D4.
G ANDERSON 2-4 BUNTING
Bunting misses one at D16 but he won't miss two.
G ANDERSON 2-3 BUNTING
Anderson nails D20 to hang in the match. Bunting the better player so far.
G ANDERSON 1-3 BUNTING
Bunting takes out 83! Worrying start for Anderson.
G ANDERSON 1-2 BUNTING
Anderson quickly down to 40 but twice misses at a double. Bunting finishes from 48.
G ANDERSON 1-1 BUNTING
Important reassertion from Anderson who takes out 25 against the throw.
G ANDERSON 0-1 BUNTING
Bunting takes out 68 against the throw, with Anderson on 20.
GARY ANDERSON
Two-time world champion.
STEPHEN BUNTING
The bird is the word...
124 ON THE BULL
The best checkout so far.
SHANGHAI FINISH
Beaton's moment of joy.
SULJOVIC WINS 10-6
It took him 10 match darts but he's over the finishing line.
SULJOVIC 9-6 BEATON
Suljovic has missed a total of NINE match darts!
Beaton still alive...
SULJOVIC 9-5 BEATON
Suljovic misses four match darts and lets it slip...
SULJOVIC 9-4 BEATON
Suljovic finishes from 40 with Beaton waiting on 16.
SULJOVIC 8-4 BEATON
Beaton has a sniff at breaking, but Suljovic hits D8 and holds his throw.
SULJOVIC 7-4 BEATON
Beaton finishes from 16 - he's just about still in this match. Only just.
