ANDERSON AND CULLEN REACT!
What a night it's been Blackpool. We'll see you all tomorrow when we get to do it all again!
WHAT A NIGHT!It's been a spectacular night in Blackpool and we get to do it all again tomorrow!
The remaining two quarter-finals are as follows;
RESULTSWhat a night!
CULLEN RECEIVES STANDING OVATION FROM BLACKPOOL CROWD!
The Winter Gardens crowd rise to their feet to pay tribute to Joe Cullen for an incredible display. That match will live long in the memory!
ANDERSON 19-17 CULLEN
ANDERSON WINS A WINTER GARDENS CLASSIC!What an unbelievable game of darts. Anderson seals the deal with a 14-darter on tops, after Cullen spurned three at tops to force a sudden-death leg.
ANDERSON 18-17* CULLEN
Anderson leads again! Cullen piles in a sixth maximum before the Scot misses bull for a 170!
Cullen is on 94 after 9 but can't take it out and D8 puts Anderson one leg away!
ANDERSON *17-17 CULLEN
Anderson hits his 11th maximum but Cullen responds superbly, leaving tops after 12. Anderson remarkably suffers successive bounce-outs and 'The Rockstar' mops up on tops for a 13-dart hold.
ANDERSON 17-16* CULLEN
Anderson goes into double figures in the maximum count and bails himself out on D5 for a 15-dart hold. The tension is incredible!
ANDERSON *16-16 CULLEN
The drama continues! Cullen converts tops for a 14-dart hold. This is a Winter Gardens classic!
ANDERSON 16-15* CULLEN
Huge finish from Anderson!He crashed in a maximum but Cullen posted a delightful 174 to leave 16 after 12.
Anderson is poised on 77 and finally he hits tops when it matters most. That was superb!
ANDERSON *15-15 CULLEN
ANDERSON SURVIVES!Incredible drama. Cullen misses two darts for the match, and he appears to indicate a fly obstructed his final dart at D9.
Anderson pins D10 and we're going to a tiebreak. The match must now be won by two clear legs, but if we reach 18-18 it will go to sudden-death!
ANDERSON 14-15* CULLEN
CULLEN IS ONE LEG AWAY!Fabulous darts from 'The Rockstar'.
Anderson hits a 128 to set up tops, but Cullen converts a 71 kill on tops.
If he holds throw he's through to the semi-finals!
ANDERSON *14-14 CULLEN
Nerveless from Joe Cullen. He wired tops for a 110 kill, but was handed a huge reprieve after Anderson failed to take out 55.
Cullen pins D4 with his last dart to rescue the leg.
ANDERSON 14-13* CULLEN
Anderson regains the lead! His issues on D20 and D10 resurface, but last dart in hand he finds D1 for a crucial hold of throw.
That's the best score of 2 he'll ever hit!
ANDERSON *13-13 CULLEN
Joe Cullen is showing no signs of nerves. He closes out a 16-dart hold on D18 to level up this quarter-final once more!
ANDERSON 13-12* CULLEN
Brilliant from Gary Anderson.
Cullen kicks off the leg with his fourth maximum and Anderson completes a two-dart 90 combination on D15 for an 11-dart hold. Sheer class from the Scot.
ANDERSON *12-12 CULLEN
Anderson breaks back!Cullen comes within a whisker of taking out 164 on the bull, and 'The Flying Scotsman' pins D9 with his last dart. That just crept in and Gary's smile said it all!
ANDERSON 11-12* CULLEN
That should settle Anderson down. His most complete leg for some while. Consistent scoring followed by a confident dart at tops. He holds in 13 darts.
ANDERSON *10-12 CULLEN
Big hold for Joe Cullen. He falls short on D18 and on his return splits the D9 and sinks D4 to move within four legs of a famous victory!
ANDERSON 10-11* CULLEN
Let off for Anderson! He's now missed 23 darts at double and Cullen narrowly missed D16 for a double-break.
Tops has plagued the Scot tonight, but he nails it to hold throw.
WATCH: CULLEN'S MAGICAL 170!
This game has had it all!
ANDERSON *9-11 CULLEN
For the first time in this match, Cullen leads by two legs!Anderson has a chance at 77 to level at ten apiece, but he drifts into D15 and busts his score.
Cullen holds his nerve brilliantly; pinning D18 with his last dart in hand for a vital hold!
Could we be witnessing a huge upset here?
ANDERSON 9-10* CULLEN
CULLEN HITS A 170 FINISH!We've had a 9-darter and now the big fish. What a game!
Anderson produces a stunning 174 set-up shot to leave D4, but he doesn't get a chance as Cullen conjures up the maximum checkout!
ANDERSON *9-9 CULLEN
Once again Cullen misses a dart at double for a big combination finish. He wires D16 for a 146 but Anderson again misses two darts to break.
D16 sees Cullen level it at nine apiece. This is extremely tense!
ANDERSON 9-8* CULLEN
Interestingly Anderson opts not to go for his usual tops when requiring 47. He squanders another three at double but Cullen misses tops for a 114 and D4 puts Ando back in front.
ANDERSON *8-8 CULLEN
The pair trade maximums and both leave 81 after 9 darts. Cullen misses the bull, but Anderson spurns two more at double.
The Bradford ace returns and nails D18 for a 14-dart hold. Chance missed for Gary!
ANDERSON 8-7* CULLEN
The doubles are evading Gary Anderson somewhat. He misses tops and tens again and is almost ruthlessly punished, as Cullen just goes low on D18 for a 150 checkout.
The Scot sets himself and pins D5 on his return. He has a slender 8-7 lead at the break but it's too close to call at present!
ANDERSON *7-7 CULLEN
What a response from Gary Anderson. He crashes in his fifth maximum and despite missing two at double, he finds D10 for a 13-dart break back.
There's been six breaks in just 14 legs!
ANDERSON 6-7* CULLEN
Cullen breaks!Poor scoring leg from the two-time world champion and the Englishman converts D8 to secure the lead for the third time in the contest. Can he hold?
ANDERSON *6-6 CULLEN
Chance missed for the Scot. Anderson fails to take out 68 and Cullen gratefully returns to sink D8 for an important hold of throw.
ANDERSON 6-5* CULLEN
Anderson regains the lead with a 16-dart hold on D12. It's been very nip and tuck thus far!
WATCH: ANDERSON'S 9 DARTER!
ANDERSON *5-5 CULLEN
There's nothing to separate the pair at the second break.
Cullen completes an effortless 14-dart hold of throw on D16 with Anderson way back!
What a wonderful night of darts this has been so far!
ANDERSON 5-4* CULLEN
It's a fourth maximum for Anderson but the Scot misses two at double to hold.
Cullen misses D16 for a 152 steal, but 'The Flying Scotsman' returns to clean up D10!
ANDERSON *4-4 CULLEN
Instant break back from Anderson. He completes a two-dart 90 combination on D15 for a 14-dart break.
Once again the standard is incredible!
ANDERSON 3-4* CULLEN
Cullen fires in his second maximum, but Anderson responds with a sumptuous 177. He then wires D16 for a spectacular 132 outshot, but then spurns another three at double.
Cullen is sat on 90 and takes full advantage; completing the checkout on D10. The Rockstar leads!
ANDERSON *3-3 CULLEN
Joe Cullen deserves credit here. Despite Anderson's barrage he's kept his cool and levels with a comfortable hold on D16!
THE NIGHT SO FAR!Try and catch your breath after that incredible few minutes. Here's the state of play so far tonight!
ANDERSON 3-2* CULLEN
INCREDIBLE!Back to back 141 finishes for Gary Anderson! This was only a 12-dart leg though. He's slacking!
Just a mere 122.80 average for the Scot after five legs!
ANDERSON *2-2 CULLEN
GARY ANDERSON HITS A 9-DARTER!UNBELIEVABLE SCENES! THE WINTER GARDENS ERUPTS!
ANDERSON 1-2* CULLEN
10-dart leg from Joe Cullen!He kicked off the leg with a maximum and sealed the deal on D18. Majestic!
ANDERSON *1-1 CULLEN
Cullen levels! Anderson had the chance to break but couldn't take out 62 and 'The Rockstar' pegs D16 for a 52 outshot. Rapid start here!
ANDERSON 1-0* CULLEN
Not bad for starters. Anderson kicks off proceedings with an early maximum and dispatches a two-dart 81 kill for an 11-dart opener!
ALL ABOARD THE FLYING SCOTSMAN!
Gary Anderson is favourite with the bookmakers and he's also a big hit with this Blackpool crowd. What a reception!
'THE ROCKSTAR' IS IN THE BUILDING!
Can Joe Cullen secure a place in his first televised semi-final?
PREVIEW TIME
FIRST MAN THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS!
Congratulations to Jeffrey de Zwaan!
DE ZWAAN 16-8 CHISNALL
DE ZWAAN WINS!
Take a bow Jeffrey de Zwaan. He's into the World Matchplay semi-finals on debut after taking out 56 on tops.
The lowest ranked player in the tournament has beaten Michael van Gerwen, Adrian Lewis and now Dave Chisnall.
103 average from the Dutchman. Absolutely extraordinary!
