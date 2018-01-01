Darts
WRIGHT *3-2 SULJOVIC
WRIGHT 3-1* SULJOVIC
Suljovic seems to be struggling for grip and keeps going to
the chalk to dry his fingers out. It's like a sauna inside the auditorium with
so many darts fans packed in.
The Austrian wobbles the wire when looking for bullseye and
a 122 checkout, allowing Wright to return and nail the 56 finish for a first
break of throw.
WRIGHT'S WELCOME
WRIGHT *2-1 SULJOVIC
Better start from Wright, who follows a ton with a 140. Another big visit is cancelled out by a Suljovic maximum, leaving both searching for similar finishes.
With Suljovic left on 57, Wright finds the treble-20 before taking out the D8 at the second time of asking.
WRIGHT 1-1* SULJOVIC
Suljovic opens with the first maximum of the contest, taking
control of the leg as Wright struggles to find his range and rhythm with the
back-up stems.
With time on his side, the Austrian takes out D11 to level
the contest.
WRIGHT *1-0 SULJOVIC
What a bizarre opening leg!
Wright gets off to the worst possible start, scoring just five with his first visit and 25 with his second three darts. After bounce-outs and smashed stems, he returns with a 140.
Suljovic fails to take out two attempts at D14 for an 88 checkout, as Wright nails a 44 finish to snatch a scrappy opener.
LET'S DO THIS!
Wright has the darts for the opening leg. Remember, it's first to 17.
DON'T STOP THE PARTYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!
Wright gets the crowd pumping with his usual dancing antics. Suljovic looks on and applauds his playing partner.
The noise has just reached another level inside the Winter Gardens!
HERE THEY COME!
Suljovic is the first out on to the stage, with the fans in full voice to greet the Austrian...
MARDLE ON DE ZWAAN
"He is playing thedarts of his life and having the week of his life. After the MVG game we expected him to fail again Adrian (Lewis) and didn't and he didn't fail against Dave (Chisnall) either.
"I just think Gary (Anderson) has that desire and that want this week. Under pressure, he has been the best player so far for me."
THE STORY SO FAR...
TAYLOR ON ANDERSON
"This week he has played superb, but he hasn't been unbeatable. Joe Cullen had a chance to beat him but didn't."
HERE WE GO!
TAYLOR TALKS TO ANDERSON
Here's what happened when the 16-time world champion caught up with Anderson ahead of tonight's fixture...
AWAY FROM BLACKPOOL...
As well as the darts tonight, there's also the small matter of a PPV boxing showdown at the O2 Arena...
COBRA ON THE COURSE
How has Jeffrey de Zwaan prepared for a semi-final showdown? By heading to the crazy golf course, naturally...
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Miss any of yesterday's quarter-final fun? We take a look back at the best of the action...
READY TO GO...
30 MINUTES TO GO...
LOOKING AHEAD...
ROLLING BACK THE YEARS
NINE-DART MAGIC
We've waited a long time to see a nine-dart finish at the Winter Gardens, but Gary Anderson achieved just that in his quarter-final victory over Joe Cullen.
Will we see another tonight?
TONIGHT'S ORDER OF PLAY
SPECIAL INTERVIEW
TV TIMES
We're live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm!
PREDICTION TIME
TONIGHT'S LINE-UP
There's guaranteed to be a new name on the Phil Taylor Trophy this year, but which of the remaining quartet will take the honours?
Peter Wright is looking to reach the final for the second year running, with the other three players left looking to get to Sunday's finale for the first time in their careers.
HERE WE GO...
Good evening and welcome to another evening of top tungsten at the World Matchplay Darts. It's semi-final night in Blackpool, with two belting matches coming up over the coming hours.
What more could you possibly want from your Saturday?
2018 WORLD MATCHPLAY DARTS - SEMI-FINALS
Night 8 - Winter Gardens, Blackpool (best of 33 legs)
Peter Wright v Mensur SuljovicJeffrey de Zwaan v Gary Anderson
