PDC 2019 calendar confirmed with expanded Premier League

Michael van Gerwen overcame Michael Smith in the final of the 2018 Premier League
The PDC have confirmed their calendar for 2019, with the Premier League moving to an expanded 17-night schedule.

The first stop in the Premier League campaign is at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle on February 7. Following the success of the competition's maiden visit to Berlin in 2018, it will return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday, March 21 for the seventh league night.

Rotterdam Ahoy is set to host a doubleheader at the midway point of the tournament, with Night Eight taking place in the Dutch venue on Wednesday, March 27, followed by Judgement Night on the Thursday evening, which will see the bottom two players eliminated.

"It's fantastic that we can again announce an expansion for what is already the widest-reaching tournament in darts," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

"The Unibet Premier League has been a massive success with our growth across the UK, Ireland and now into Europe and the response we received from fans, our broadcast partners and players in both Rotterdam and Berlin in 2018 was tremendous.

"Whilst the double-header in Rotterdam in 2018 was introduced to replace the cancelled Exeter event, the incredible interest for two sold-out nights meant that it was a natural progression to compete twice in the Netherlands next year.

"That addition also means players only compete once per league night in the second half of the season, and over an increased best-of-14 leg format in each match."

2019 Unibet Premier League dates and venues

Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter

Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Night Ten - Thursday, April 4- SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham

Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - The Manchester Arena

Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London

Tickets will then go on general sale from Monday October 8. Full ticket information will be confirmed at www.pdc.tv/tickets

2019 PDC Calendar (ET = European Tour)

DATE

VENUE

TOURNAMENT

JANUARY

1

London

World Championship final

3 - 6

Hildesheim

European Q-School

17 - 20

Wigan

UK Q-School

21

The Dorchester

Awards Dinner

26

Wigan

Challenge Tour 1, 2

27

Wigan

Challenge Tour 3, 4

31 - Feb 1

Hildesheim

ET S&W Europe Qualifier 1, 2, 3, 4

FEBRUARY

1 - 3

Milton Keynes

The Masters

7

Newcastle

Premier League Darts 1

9

Wigan

Players Championship 1

10

Wigan

Players Championship 2

14

Glasgow

Premier League Darts 2

16

Wigan

Players Championship 3

17

Wigan

Players Championship 4

21

Dublin

Premier League Darts 3

22

Barnsley

European Tour UK Qualifier 1 + 2

23

Barnsley

Players Championship 5

24

Barnsley

Players Championship 6

28

Exeter

Premier League Darts 4

MARCH

1 - 3

Minehead

UK Open

7

Leeds

Premier League Darts 5

9

Wigan

Development Tour 1, 2

10

Wigan

Development Tour 3, 4

14

Nottingham

Premier League Darts 6

15

Wigan

European Tour UK Qualifier 3 + 4

16

Wigan

Players Championship 7

17

Wigan

Players Championship 8

21

Berlin

Premier League Darts 7

21

Leverkusen

European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 1

22 - 24

Leverkusen

European Tour 1

27

Rotterdam

Premier League Darts 8

28

Rotterdam

Premier League Darts 9

28

Hildesheim

European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 2

29 - 31

Hildesheim

European Tour 2

APRIL

4

Belfast

Premier League Darts 10

6

Barnsley

Players Championship 9

7

Barnsley

Players Championship 10

10 - 12

Hildesheim

ET S&W Europe Qualifier 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

11

Liverpool

Premier League Darts 11

12

Barnsley

European Tour UK Qualifier 5 + 6

13

Barnsley

Players Championship 11

14

Barnsley

Players Championship 12

18

Cardiff

Premier League Darts 12

19

Munich

ET Host Nation Qualifier 3

20

Wigan

Development Tour 5, 6

21

Wigan

Development Tour 7, 8

20 - 22

Munich

European Tour 3

25

Birmingham

Premier League Darts 13

25

Saarbrücken

ET Host Nation Qualifier 4

26 - 28

Saarbrücken

European Tour 4

30

Barnsley

Players Championship 13

MAY

1

Barnsley

Players Championship 14

2

Manchester

Premier League Darts 14

2

Graz

ET Host Nation Qualifier 5

3 - 5

Graz

European Tour 5

9

Sheffield

Premier League Darts 15

9

Sindelfingen

ET Host Nation Qualifier 6

11

Wigan

Challenge Tour 5, 6

12

Wigan

Challenge Tour 7, 8

10 - 12

Sindelfingen

European Tour 6

16

Aberdeen

Premier League Darts 16

17

Barnsley

European Tour UK Qualifier 7 + 8

18

Barnsley

Players Championship 15

19

Barnsley

Players Championship 16

23

London

Premier League Darts Play-Offs

23

TBC, Netherlands

European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 7

24 - 26

TBC, Netherlands

European Tour 7

JUNE

6 - 9

Hamburg

World Cup

8

Milton Keynes

Development Tour 9, 10

9

Milton Keynes

Development Tour 11, 12

13

Copenhagen

ET Host Nation Qualifier 8

14 - 16

Copenhagen

European Tour 8

21

Wigan

European Tour UK Qualifier 9 + 10

22

Wigan

Players Championship 17

23

Wigan

Players Championship 18

27

Prague

ET Host Nation Qualifier 9

28 - 30

Prague

European Tour 9

JULY

12

Peterborough

European Tour UK Qualifier 11 + 12

13

Peterborough

Challenge Tour 9, 10

14

Peterborough

Challenge Tour 11, 12

16

Barnsley

Players Championship 19

17

Barnsley

Players Championship 20

20 - 28

Blackpool

World Matchplay

AUGUST

3

Hildesheim

Players Championship 21

4

Hildesheim

Players Championship 22

10

Wolverhampton

Challenge Tour 13, 14

11

Wolverhampton

Challenge Tour 15, 16

17

Hildesheim

Development Tour 13, 14

18

Hildesheim

Development Tour 15, 16

19 - 20

Hildesheim

ET S&W Europe Qualifier 10, 11, 12, 13

29

Vienna

ET Host Nation Qualifier 10

30 - Sep 1

Vienna

European Tour 10

SEPTEMBER

5

Mannheim

ET Host Nation Qualifier 11

6 - 8

Mannheim

European Tour 11

10

Barnsley

Players Championship 23

11

Barnsley

Players Championship 24

12

Riesa

ET Host Nation Qualifier 12

13 - 15

Riesa

European Tour 12

20

Barnsley

European Tour UK Qualifier 13

21

Barnsley

Players Championship 25

22

Barnsley

Players Championship 26

26

Gibraltar

ET Host Nation Qualifier 13

28

Wigan

Challenge Tour 17, 18

29

Wigan

Challenge Tour 19, 20

27 - 29

Gibraltar

European Tour 13

OCTOBER

3

Dublin

World Series Finals Qualifier

4

Dublin

Players Championship 27

5

Dublin

Players Championship 28

6 - 12

Dublin

World Grand Prix

14

Barnsley

Players Championship 29

15

Barnsley

Players Championship 30

19 - 20

VENUE TBC

Champions League

24 - 27

Göttingen

European Championship

NOVEMBER

1 - 3

Amsterdam

World Series Finals

2

Wigan

Development Tour 17, 18

3

Wigan

Development Tour 19, 20

4

Wigan

Grand Slam Qualifier + WYC L64

9 - 17

Wolverhampton

Grand Slam of Darts

22 - 24

Minehead

Players Championship Finals

24

Minehead

World Youth Championship Final

25

Wigan

World Championship Qualifier

DECEMBER

TBC

London

World Championship

