PDC 2019 calendar confirmed with expanded Premier League

Michael van Gerwen overcame Michael Smith in the final of the 2018 Premier League

The PDC have confirmed their calendar for 2019, with the Premier League moving to an expanded 17-night schedule.

The first stop in the Premier League campaign is at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle on February 7. Following the success of the competition's maiden visit to Berlin in 2018, it will return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday, March 21 for the seventh league night.

Rotterdam Ahoy is set to host a doubleheader at the midway point of the tournament, with Night Eight taking place in the Dutch venue on Wednesday, March 27, followed by Judgement Night on the Thursday evening, which will see the bottom two players eliminated.

"It's fantastic that we can again announce an expansion for what is already the widest-reaching tournament in darts," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

"The Unibet Premier League has been a massive success with our growth across the UK, Ireland and now into Europe and the response we received from fans, our broadcast partners and players in both Rotterdam and Berlin in 2018 was tremendous.

"Whilst the double-header in Rotterdam in 2018 was introduced to replace the cancelled Exeter event, the incredible interest for two sold-out nights meant that it was a natural progression to compete twice in the Netherlands next year.

"That addition also means players only compete once per league night in the second half of the season, and over an increased best-of-14 leg format in each match."

2019 Unibet Premier League dates and venues

Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin

Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter

Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy

Night Ten - Thursday, April 4- SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham

Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - The Manchester Arena

Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London

Tickets will then go on general sale from Monday October 8. Full ticket information will be confirmed at www.pdc.tv/tickets

______

2019 PDC Calendar (ET = European Tour)

DATE VENUE TOURNAMENT JANUARY 1 London World Championship final 3 - 6 Hildesheim European Q-School 17 - 20 Wigan UK Q-School 21 The Dorchester Awards Dinner 26 Wigan Challenge Tour 1, 2 27 Wigan Challenge Tour 3, 4 31 - Feb 1 Hildesheim ET S&W Europe Qualifier 1, 2, 3, 4 FEBRUARY 1 - 3 Milton Keynes The Masters 7 Newcastle Premier League Darts 1 9 Wigan Players Championship 1 10 Wigan Players Championship 2 14 Glasgow Premier League Darts 2 16 Wigan Players Championship 3 17 Wigan Players Championship 4 21 Dublin Premier League Darts 3 22 Barnsley European Tour UK Qualifier 1 + 2 23 Barnsley Players Championship 5 24 Barnsley Players Championship 6 28 Exeter Premier League Darts 4 MARCH 1 - 3 Minehead UK Open 7 Leeds Premier League Darts 5 9 Wigan Development Tour 1, 2 10 Wigan Development Tour 3, 4 14 Nottingham Premier League Darts 6 15 Wigan European Tour UK Qualifier 3 + 4 16 Wigan Players Championship 7 17 Wigan Players Championship 8 21 Berlin Premier League Darts 7 21 Leverkusen European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 1 22 - 24 Leverkusen European Tour 1 27 Rotterdam Premier League Darts 8 28 Rotterdam Premier League Darts 9 28 Hildesheim European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 2 29 - 31 Hildesheim European Tour 2 APRIL 4 Belfast Premier League Darts 10 6 Barnsley Players Championship 9 7 Barnsley Players Championship 10 10 - 12 Hildesheim ET S&W Europe Qualifier 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 11 Liverpool Premier League Darts 11 12 Barnsley European Tour UK Qualifier 5 + 6 13 Barnsley Players Championship 11 14 Barnsley Players Championship 12 18 Cardiff Premier League Darts 12 19 Munich ET Host Nation Qualifier 3 20 Wigan Development Tour 5, 6 21 Wigan Development Tour 7, 8 20 - 22 Munich European Tour 3 25 Birmingham Premier League Darts 13 25 Saarbrücken ET Host Nation Qualifier 4 26 - 28 Saarbrücken European Tour 4 30 Barnsley Players Championship 13 MAY 1 Barnsley Players Championship 14 2 Manchester Premier League Darts 14 2 Graz ET Host Nation Qualifier 5 3 - 5 Graz European Tour 5 9 Sheffield Premier League Darts 15 9 Sindelfingen ET Host Nation Qualifier 6 11 Wigan Challenge Tour 5, 6 12 Wigan Challenge Tour 7, 8 10 - 12 Sindelfingen European Tour 6 16 Aberdeen Premier League Darts 16 17 Barnsley European Tour UK Qualifier 7 + 8 18 Barnsley Players Championship 15 19 Barnsley Players Championship 16 23 London Premier League Darts Play-Offs 23 TBC, Netherlands European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 7 24 - 26 TBC, Netherlands European Tour 7 JUNE 6 - 9 Hamburg World Cup 8 Milton Keynes Development Tour 9, 10 9 Milton Keynes Development Tour 11, 12 13 Copenhagen ET Host Nation Qualifier 8 14 - 16 Copenhagen European Tour 8 21 Wigan European Tour UK Qualifier 9 + 10 22 Wigan Players Championship 17 23 Wigan Players Championship 18 27 Prague ET Host Nation Qualifier 9 28 - 30 Prague European Tour 9 JULY 12 Peterborough European Tour UK Qualifier 11 + 12 13 Peterborough Challenge Tour 9, 10 14 Peterborough Challenge Tour 11, 12 16 Barnsley Players Championship 19 17 Barnsley Players Championship 20 20 - 28 Blackpool World Matchplay AUGUST 3 Hildesheim Players Championship 21 4 Hildesheim Players Championship 22 10 Wolverhampton Challenge Tour 13, 14 11 Wolverhampton Challenge Tour 15, 16 17 Hildesheim Development Tour 13, 14 18 Hildesheim Development Tour 15, 16 19 - 20 Hildesheim ET S&W Europe Qualifier 10, 11, 12, 13 29 Vienna ET Host Nation Qualifier 10 30 - Sep 1 Vienna European Tour 10 SEPTEMBER 5 Mannheim ET Host Nation Qualifier 11 6 - 8 Mannheim European Tour 11 10 Barnsley Players Championship 23 11 Barnsley Players Championship 24 12 Riesa ET Host Nation Qualifier 12 13 - 15 Riesa European Tour 12 20 Barnsley European Tour UK Qualifier 13 21 Barnsley Players Championship 25 22 Barnsley Players Championship 26 26 Gibraltar ET Host Nation Qualifier 13 28 Wigan Challenge Tour 17, 18 29 Wigan Challenge Tour 19, 20 27 - 29 Gibraltar European Tour 13 OCTOBER 3 Dublin World Series Finals Qualifier 4 Dublin Players Championship 27 5 Dublin Players Championship 28 6 - 12 Dublin World Grand Prix 14 Barnsley Players Championship 29 15 Barnsley Players Championship 30 19 - 20 VENUE TBC Champions League 24 - 27 Göttingen European Championship NOVEMBER 1 - 3 Amsterdam World Series Finals 2 Wigan Development Tour 17, 18 3 Wigan Development Tour 19, 20 4 Wigan Grand Slam Qualifier + WYC L64 9 - 17 Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts 22 - 24 Minehead Players Championship Finals 24 Minehead World Youth Championship Final 25 Wigan World Championship Qualifier DECEMBER TBC London World Championship

_____

Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin, which will be held from September 30-October 6 at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be shown live and starts on Sunday, September 30 on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Stick with us for news, views and interviews and expert analysis. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts - don't forget to use #LoveTheDarts.