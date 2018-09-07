PDC 2019 calendar confirmed with expanded Premier League
The PDC have confirmed their calendar for 2019, with the Premier League moving to an expanded 17-night schedule.
The first stop in the Premier League campaign is at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle on February 7. Following the success of the competition's maiden visit to Berlin in 2018, it will return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday, March 21 for the seventh league night.
Rotterdam Ahoy is set to host a doubleheader at the midway point of the tournament, with Night Eight taking place in the Dutch venue on Wednesday, March 27, followed by Judgement Night on the Thursday evening, which will see the bottom two players eliminated.
"It's fantastic that we can again announce an expansion for what is already the widest-reaching tournament in darts," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.
"The Unibet Premier League has been a massive success with our growth across the UK, Ireland and now into Europe and the response we received from fans, our broadcast partners and players in both Rotterdam and Berlin in 2018 was tremendous.
"Whilst the double-header in Rotterdam in 2018 was introduced to replace the cancelled Exeter event, the incredible interest for two sold-out nights meant that it was a natural progression to compete twice in the Netherlands next year.
"That addition also means players only compete once per league night in the second half of the season, and over an increased best-of-14 leg format in each match."
2019 Unibet Premier League dates and venues
Night One - Thursday, February 7 - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
Night Two - Thursday, February 14 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Night Three - Thursday, February 21 - 3Arena, Dublin
Night Four - Thursday, February 28 - Westpoint Exeter
Night Five - Thursday, March 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Night Six - Thursday, March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Night Seven - Thursday, March 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Night Eight - Wednesday, March 27 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Judgement Night - Thursday, March 28 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Night Ten - Thursday, April 4- SSE Arena, Belfast
Night 11 - Thursday, April 11 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
Night 12 - Thursday, April 18 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Night 13 - Thursday, April 25 - Arena Birmingham
Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - The Manchester Arena
Night 15 - Thursday, May 9 - The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Night 16 - Thursday, May 16 - The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
Play-Offs - Thursday, May 23 - The O2, London
2019 PDC Calendar (ET = European Tour)
DATE
VENUE
TOURNAMENT
JANUARY
1
London
World Championship final
3 - 6
Hildesheim
European Q-School
17 - 20
Wigan
UK Q-School
21
The Dorchester
Awards Dinner
26
Wigan
Challenge Tour 1, 2
27
Wigan
Challenge Tour 3, 4
31 - Feb 1
Hildesheim
ET S&W Europe Qualifier 1, 2, 3, 4
FEBRUARY
1 - 3
Milton Keynes
The Masters
7
Newcastle
Premier League Darts 1
9
Wigan
Players Championship 1
10
Wigan
Players Championship 2
14
Glasgow
Premier League Darts 2
16
Wigan
Players Championship 3
17
Wigan
Players Championship 4
21
Dublin
Premier League Darts 3
22
Barnsley
European Tour UK Qualifier 1 + 2
23
Barnsley
Players Championship 5
24
Barnsley
Players Championship 6
28
Exeter
Premier League Darts 4
MARCH
1 - 3
Minehead
UK Open
7
Leeds
Premier League Darts 5
9
Wigan
Development Tour 1, 2
10
Wigan
Development Tour 3, 4
14
Nottingham
Premier League Darts 6
15
Wigan
European Tour UK Qualifier 3 + 4
16
Wigan
Players Championship 7
17
Wigan
Players Championship 8
21
Berlin
Premier League Darts 7
21
Leverkusen
European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 1
22 - 24
Leverkusen
European Tour 1
27
Rotterdam
Premier League Darts 8
28
Rotterdam
Premier League Darts 9
28
Hildesheim
European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 2
29 - 31
Hildesheim
European Tour 2
APRIL
4
Belfast
Premier League Darts 10
6
Barnsley
Players Championship 9
7
Barnsley
Players Championship 10
10 - 12
Hildesheim
ET S&W Europe Qualifier 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
11
Liverpool
Premier League Darts 11
12
Barnsley
European Tour UK Qualifier 5 + 6
13
Barnsley
Players Championship 11
14
Barnsley
Players Championship 12
18
Cardiff
Premier League Darts 12
19
Munich
ET Host Nation Qualifier 3
20
Wigan
Development Tour 5, 6
21
Wigan
Development Tour 7, 8
20 - 22
Munich
European Tour 3
25
Birmingham
Premier League Darts 13
25
Saarbrücken
ET Host Nation Qualifier 4
26 - 28
Saarbrücken
European Tour 4
30
Barnsley
Players Championship 13
MAY
1
Barnsley
Players Championship 14
2
Manchester
Premier League Darts 14
2
Graz
ET Host Nation Qualifier 5
3 - 5
Graz
European Tour 5
9
Sheffield
Premier League Darts 15
9
Sindelfingen
ET Host Nation Qualifier 6
11
Wigan
Challenge Tour 5, 6
12
Wigan
Challenge Tour 7, 8
10 - 12
Sindelfingen
European Tour 6
16
Aberdeen
Premier League Darts 16
17
Barnsley
European Tour UK Qualifier 7 + 8
18
Barnsley
Players Championship 15
19
Barnsley
Players Championship 16
23
London
Premier League Darts Play-Offs
23
TBC, Netherlands
European Tour Host Nation Qualifier 7
24 - 26
TBC, Netherlands
European Tour 7
JUNE
6 - 9
Hamburg
World Cup
8
Milton Keynes
Development Tour 9, 10
9
Milton Keynes
Development Tour 11, 12
13
Copenhagen
ET Host Nation Qualifier 8
14 - 16
Copenhagen
European Tour 8
21
Wigan
European Tour UK Qualifier 9 + 10
22
Wigan
Players Championship 17
23
Wigan
Players Championship 18
27
Prague
ET Host Nation Qualifier 9
28 - 30
Prague
European Tour 9
JULY
12
Peterborough
European Tour UK Qualifier 11 + 12
13
Peterborough
Challenge Tour 9, 10
14
Peterborough
Challenge Tour 11, 12
16
Barnsley
Players Championship 19
17
Barnsley
Players Championship 20
20 - 28
Blackpool
World Matchplay
AUGUST
3
Hildesheim
Players Championship 21
4
Hildesheim
Players Championship 22
10
Wolverhampton
Challenge Tour 13, 14
11
Wolverhampton
Challenge Tour 15, 16
17
Hildesheim
Development Tour 13, 14
18
Hildesheim
Development Tour 15, 16
19 - 20
Hildesheim
ET S&W Europe Qualifier 10, 11, 12, 13
29
Vienna
ET Host Nation Qualifier 10
30 - Sep 1
Vienna
European Tour 10
SEPTEMBER
5
Mannheim
ET Host Nation Qualifier 11
6 - 8
Mannheim
European Tour 11
10
Barnsley
Players Championship 23
11
Barnsley
Players Championship 24
12
Riesa
ET Host Nation Qualifier 12
13 - 15
Riesa
European Tour 12
20
Barnsley
European Tour UK Qualifier 13
21
Barnsley
Players Championship 25
22
Barnsley
Players Championship 26
26
Gibraltar
ET Host Nation Qualifier 13
28
Wigan
Challenge Tour 17, 18
29
Wigan
Challenge Tour 19, 20
27 - 29
Gibraltar
European Tour 13
OCTOBER
3
Dublin
World Series Finals Qualifier
4
Dublin
Players Championship 27
5
Dublin
Players Championship 28
6 - 12
Dublin
World Grand Prix
14
Barnsley
Players Championship 29
15
Barnsley
Players Championship 30
19 - 20
VENUE TBC
Champions League
24 - 27
Göttingen
European Championship
NOVEMBER
1 - 3
Amsterdam
World Series Finals
2
Wigan
Development Tour 17, 18
3
Wigan
Development Tour 19, 20
4
Wigan
Grand Slam Qualifier + WYC L64
9 - 17
Wolverhampton
Grand Slam of Darts
22 - 24
Minehead
Players Championship Finals
24
Minehead
World Youth Championship Final
25
Wigan
World Championship Qualifier
DECEMBER
TBC
London
World Championship
