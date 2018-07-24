Five of the biggest shocks in darts history

Michael van Gerwen admitted he was 'devastated' to be dumped out in the first round of the World Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Matchplay history on Saturday night, as he was beaten in round one by world number 68 Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Following MVG's shock opening-round defeat at the Winter Gardens, we look back and reflect on some of the biggest shocks in darting history.

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Michael van Gerwen - 2018 World Matchplay

De Zwaan is ranked 67 places below Van Gerwen, but has beaten him twice on the televised stage this year

They say lightning doesn't strike twice, but Jeffrey de Zwaan may dispute that. 'The Black Cobra' defeated Van Gerwen 10-8 in March's UK Open, and stunned the world No 1 once more at the Winter Gardens.

De Zwaan, world No 68, is the lowest ranked player at this year's World Matchplay, but he defied the odds once more to dump out MVG, winning five consecutive legs to complete a convincing 10-6 victory.

Van Gerwen started the night as the 1-25 favourite to win but seldom looked himself, as De Zwaan maintained his composure to round-off a sensational Matchplay debut and inflict Van Gerwen's first opening-round defeat at this event since 2009.

Andy Callaby v Phil Taylor - 2004 World Grand Prix

Callaby's win over Taylor at the 2004 World Grand Prix ranks as one of the biggest upsets of all time

Andy Callaby caused one of the biggest shocks in World Grand Prix history when he defeated Phil Taylor 2-0 in the opening round back in 2004.

Taylor had won five of the previous six stagings of the double-in tournament, but Callaby produced a stunning upset on his televised debut, taking out a 145 checkout to complete an astonishing straight sets win over 'The Power'.

Callaby then went on to defeat Dennis Priestley in round two, before succumbing to eventual winner Alan Warriner in the quarter-finals, while Taylor went on to lift the title in each of the next two years.

James Richardson v Raymond van Barneveld - 2012 World Championship

James Richardson stunned the darting world with victory over Van Barneveld back in 2012

James Richardson recorded one of the biggest shocks in World Championship history when he defeated five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 3-0 in front of a disbelieving Alexandra Palace crowd back in 2012.

Richardson, a bricklayer by trade, was in his first season in the PDC and ranked 85th in the world. However, he produced a magnificent display of finishing to stun the Dutchman.

'Ruthless' lived up to his nickname; taking out two 145 finishes and dropping just four legs across the match, to inflict Van Barneveld's first opening-round defeat in a PDC World Championship.

Aden Kirk v Phil Taylor - 2014 UK Open

Kirk's win over Taylor still ranks as one of the biggest upsets in UK Open history

The UK Open, dubbed 'The FA Cup of Darts', is synonymous with shocks and this was evidenced back in 2014 when Aden Kirk pulled off an extraordinary victory over Phil Taylor.

Kirk, a factory worker from Nottingham, had progressed through the ranks on the PDC Unicorn Youth Tour but was making his televised debut.

Taylor had lost four of his opening five Premier League matches in 2014 but this particular result sent shockwaves across the darting world, as 'The Power' lost 9-7 to a man ranked 141st in the world.

Spain v England - 2010 World Cup of Darts

Spain caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup of Darts history in the inaugural staging of the pairs event

The inaugural staging of the World Cup of Darts served up one of the biggest upsets in darting history, as the Spanish pairing of Toni Alcinas and Carlos Rodriguez dumped out England's Phil Taylor and James Wade.

Taylor and Wade, ranked 1st and 2nd in the world respectively, were edged out by the inspired Spanish duo who averaged an incredible 107.31 to secure a nail-biting 6-5 triumph over the big tournament favourites.

Spain, who beat Japan in round one, then went on to beat the USA and Scotland as they progressed through to the semi-finals, before their epic run was finally ended by eventual winners Netherlands in the last four.

