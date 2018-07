Gary Anderson aiming for another title at Shanghai Darts Masters

Gary Anderson will begin his quest for back-to-back PDC World Series of Darts titles against Royden Lam at the Shanghai Darts Masters on Friday.

The event will see eight Asian representatives taking on eight top stars of the sport over two days at the Pullman Hotel Shanghai South.

Last weekend's US Darts Masters champion Anderson will meet Hong Kong star Lam - the current PDC Asian Tour number one - in an exciting first-round fixture.

Gary Andrson celebrates his US Darts Masters title in Las Vegas

Shanghai Darts Masters

Friday, July 13

Gerwyn Price v Yuanjun Liu

James Wade v Hailong Chen

Rob Cross v Chengan Liu

Peter Wright v Seigo Asada

Michael Smith v Xiaochen Zong

Daryl Gurney v Lourence Ilagan

Michael van Gerwen v Lihao Wen

Gary Anderson v Royden Lam

All games best of 11 Legs

Saturday, July 14 (6.30pm local time)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final