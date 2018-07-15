Michael Smith defeats Rob Cross to win maiden World Series of Darts title in Shanghai

Michael Smith celebrates after his victory in Shanghai (Credit: Henry Yu – YouSports/PDC)

Michael Smith secured his maiden World Series of Darts title with an 8-2 victory over Rob Cross in the final of the 21.co.uk Shanghai Darts Masters on Saturday.

The 2018 Premier League finalist progressed through the field to secure the £20,000 top prize and claim a first televised title since winning the World Youth Championship in 2013.

Smith followed up his opening day whitewash victory over Xiao Chen Zong with an 8-5 win over Royden Lam, who had become the first Asian qualifier in the history of the event to register a win after his victory over Gary Anderson.

Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen in the last four (Credit: Henry Yu – YouSports/PDC)

The semi-final stage saw Smith end world No 1 Michael van Gerwen's run as Shanghai Darts Masters Champion with an impressive 8-4 win.

It was a scrappy game between the pair with both averaging just over 90.

The real moment of quality in the match came from Van Gerwen as he took out a 170 finish in the seventh leg, however that was still not enough to deny Smith a place in his first World Series final as he went on to secure the win.

The 27-year-old came out the blocks quickly in the final, racing into a 4-0 lead over Cross, who was making his second final in a week after losing in the decider in Las Vegas.

Cross did manage to recover one of the breaks of throw to close the gap to two but a stunning 130 finish from Smith reopened the four leg lead, before he secured the final two of the match to seal the win.

The victory gave Smith his 10th senior PDC title and the Englishman spoke of his delight after the final.

"I have just won on stage and it feels amazing. It's my third title of the year and after the Premier League I was getting doubts in my head whether I would get another chance to win a TV title, but I got it today," Smith said.

"I didn't play my best, but I was battling all the way, didn't let my head drop and kept my spirits high."

Smith now heads to the World Matchplay filled with confidence as he looks to claim another title for his growing collection.

"Two years ago I made a semi-final and that was all that was on my record. I didn't get lucky in the Premier League - I was showing that I could battle, win matches and I finished second.

"I have won a Pro Tour, World Series and the next is a major now. If I can do that in a calendar year then I will be happy."

Cross began the final day of action in style beating James Wade 8-3 with an average of 106 to progress to the last four.

Rob Cross suffered defeat in a World Series of Darts final for the second week running (Credit: Henry Yu – YouSports/PDC)

There the world champion met Peter Wright where once again Cross would prove too strong for his opponent, coming out an 8-5 winner but ultimately ran out of steam in the final against Smith.

"In fairness, Michael deserved that - I was useless. At the same time, I can't be disappointed… I felt knackered when I started and come the final I just didn't have the energy left, I thought I was lucky to hit the dartboard - but fair play to Michael," Cross said.

He added: "I'm feeling happy with my game at the moment, but today was just about having no energy - there just wasn't enough there to carry me through."

21.co.uk Shanghai Darts Masters

Saturday July 14

Quarter-Finals

Royden Lam 5-8 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 8-3 James Wade

Peter Wright 8-7 Gerwyn Price



Semi Finals

Michael Smith 8-4 Michael Van Gerwen

Rob Cross 8-5 Peter Wright



Final

Michael Smith 8-2 Rob Cross

