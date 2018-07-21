Saturday at the World Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith are both in action on a star-studded opening night at the Winter Gardens

The 2018 World Matchplay kicks off live on Sky Sports on Saturday evening, with world No 1 Michael van Gerwen headlining a bumper evening of action in Blackpool.

There are four matches taking place on the opening night at the Winter Gardens, and Van Gerwen tops the bill as he takes on his younger compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Van Gerwen secured back-to-back Matchplay titles in 2015 and 2016 and will kick off his bid for a third title against debutant De Zwaan, who stunned MVG 10-8 in the third round of this year's UK Open back in March.

Nevertheless, 'The Green Machine' has won their three other meetings and is hoping to maintain his imperious form; having already secured 15 titles this season alone.

Elsewhere, two-time world champion Adrian Lewis opens up the tournament against former World Masters finalist James Wilson.

Lewis has reclaimed his spot in the world's top 16 following some fine performances away from the TV stage, but Wilson has also been very consistent on the Pro Tour circuit in 2018; reaching four quarter-finals and a semi-final.

Adrian Lewis has reached the World Matchplay semi-finals in each of the last two years

Four-time Matchplay quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall faces former World Youth champion Keegan Brown in another eye-catching first-round tussle.

Chisnall famously defeated Brown in a thrilling last-eight clash at the 2014 Grand Slam and he boasts a remarkable record over the Isle of Wight ace; having won all 11 of their previous showdowns.

Newly-crowned Shanghai Darts Masters winner Michael Smith then brings the opening night to a close when he takes on Welsh debutant Jonny Clayton.

It's been a fine few months for 'The Ferret', who reached his first televised ranking final at the Players Championship Finals last November, before claiming glory in the Austrian Darts Open earlier in April.

However, Smith has also enjoyed a breakthrough year; reaching the Premier League Final before prevailing in Shanghai, and now he will be hoping to go beyond the second-round in Blackpool for the very first time.

Ahead of the opening night, we spoke to 16-time World Matchplay champion Phil Taylor, who will be part of Sky Sports' commentary team in Blackpool, for his lowdown on the tournament's first four matches.

Adrian Lewis v James Wilson

Taylor: "Adrian's going to be nervous and he's going to be chomping at the bit a little. The times I've seen Adrian when his back is against the wall is when he's won the World Championship. He's up against a tough player but whether James has got the bottle to beat him if Adrian comes out firing I don't know. It could be close, I'll say 10-8 Adrian.

Dave Chisnall v Keegan Brown

Taylor: "That's going to be quick and fiery. Obviously Dave's higher up in the rankings and a lot more experienced but Keegan Brown can play. Again that could be another close game. I think it could be another 10-8 to Chizzy."

Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey De Zwaan

Taylor: "Tough game. In the first round Michael could be under pressure a little bit. I don't think he'll lose it but again this could be a tough match for Michael. If he's going to get beaten at any time it's the first round and Jeffrey is a very, very good player. This could go into a tie-breaker."

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Taylor: "Jonny's been playing well this year. Michael's coming into form now. Obviously the last tournament in Shanghai he's just won but I think he'll be jetlagged so I think Jonny Clayton now has got the biggest chance to beat him. It could go either way this one."

Coverage of the World Matchplay, when 16-time champion Phil Taylor will be with part of the Sky Sports teams gets underway on Saturday 21 July and will run through to the final on Sunday 29 July.

Stick with us for news, views and interviews and expert analysis. Get all the latest at www.skysports.com/darts and join in the conversation @SkySportsDarts - don't forget to use #LoveTheDarts.