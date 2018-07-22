Sunday at the World Matchplay

Rob Cross and Gary Anderson feature on day two at the World Matchplay

The World Matchplay continues with an action-packed double session of darting drama at the Winter Gardens, as a host of big names enter the fray on day two in Blackpool.

With two sessions of play, eight players will bite the dust on Sunday as the afternoon session kicks off at 1pm, followed by the evening session which gets underway at 7:30pm.

There are a host of star-studded names in action throughout the day, with five world champions gracing the Winter Gardens stage on Sunday evening.

However, 14th seed Darren Webster kicks off Sunday's double-session when he takes on Irish debutant Steve Lennon.

Ian White then meets former World Youth champion Max Hopp, with the German having won five of the pair's six previous meetings.

Premier League star Gerwyn Price plays Joe Cullen - who is yet to win a game at the Matchplay, whilst fifth seed and 2017 semi-finalist Daryl Gurney meets Steve West in the afternoon's finale.

Gurney dumped out Gary Anderson last year en route to reaching the semi-finals

The evening session begins with an intriguing clash between Champions League of Darts winner Mensur Suljovic and Steve Beaton.

Sixth seed Suljovic has a good record at the Winter Gardens, but incredibly he has lost all eight of his previous meetings against 'The Bronzed Adonis'.

Gary Anderson then takes on Stephen Bunting in a clash of the former world champions, with fourth seed Anderson looking to reach his first ever World Matchplay Final in 2018.

'The Flying Scotsman' made the semi-finals back in 2014 and 2016, whilst Bunting has suffered three consecutive first-round exits since making the last 16 on debut back in 2014, where he was beaten by Anderson.

The big names keep on coming as world champion Rob Cross locks horns with Mervyn King in another crunch first-round tie.

King has won three of the pair's five clashes and claimed his first PDC title since 2014 in Barnsley last month, but since reaching the semi-finals in 2009, King has suffered six first-round exits in Blackpool.

The marathon day of darts then concludes with another heavyweight clash, as five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld plays Kyle Anderson.

Van Barneveld accounted for 'The Original' at both the World Grand Prix and World Championship last year, but the legendary Dutchman has failed to reach the quarter-finals at this event since 2011.

Ahead of the action, Mark Webster, part of Sky Sports' commentary team in Blackpool, gave his thoughts on Sunday evening's match-ups.

Mensur Suljovic v Steve Beaton

Webster: I would have said Suljovic but I don't think Beaton has ever lost against him in eight matches, so I'm going with the legend Beaton to beat him again, 10-7.

Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting

Webster: This will be a quick game. I'd expect Gary to come through there. He always looks quite relaxed in Blackpool even though he hasn't done as well as he'd have liked. Gary 10-6.

Rob Cross v Mervyn King

Webster: That's a tough one, Mervyn won a Players Championship title recently but I'm going for Cross just - 10-8.

Raymond van Barneveld v Kyle Anderson

Webster: Barney v Anderson should be a good game but I'm going for Barney to win it 10-6.

Coverage of the World Matchplay, when 16-time champion Phil Taylor will be with part of the Sky Sports team, runs through to the final on Sunday 29 July.

Coverage of the World Matchplay, when 16-time champion Phil Taylor will be with part of the Sky Sports team, runs through to the final on Sunday 29 July.