Gary Anderson won his clash with Raymond van Barneveld in spectacular fashion
By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Last Updated: 25/07/18 12:12am
Gary Anderson won a World Matchplay classic against Raymond van Barneveld in a clash which included some spectacular finishes from both legends of the game.
In a match which had pretty much everything you could wish for in a darts game, both players went hammer and tongs at it in front of a packed house at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
'The Flying Scotsman' landed an early blow with a 110 checkout, but the Dutchman responded in clinical fashion by hitting the bullseye with two spectacular finishes.
RVB took out a 130 and a 122, but in the end it was Anderson who turned it on in the final leg with an 82 on the bull to make it through to the quarter-finals where he will play Joe Cullen.
"It's not often I give it a big celebration but it felt good when I won that one," said Anderson.
Click on the video at the top of the page to see Anderson at his magnificent best...
World Matchplay Darts - Wednesday July 25 (7pm)
|Simon Whitlock
|v
|James Wade
|Mensur Suljovic
|v
|Ian White
|Rob Cross
|v
|Darren Webster
|Peter Wright
|v
|Kim Huybrechts
