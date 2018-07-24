By Raz Mirza at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Gary Anderson won his clash with Raymond van Barneveld in spectacular fashion

Gary Anderson won a World Matchplay classic against Raymond van Barneveld in a clash which included some spectacular finishes from both legends of the game.

In a match which had pretty much everything you could wish for in a darts game, both players went hammer and tongs at it in front of a packed house at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

'The Flying Scotsman' landed an early blow with a 110 checkout, but the Dutchman responded in clinical fashion by hitting the bullseye with two spectacular finishes.

RVB took out a 130 and a 122, but in the end it was Anderson who turned it on in the final leg with an 82 on the bull to make it through to the quarter-finals where he will play Joe Cullen.

"It's not often I give it a big celebration but it felt good when I won that one," said Anderson.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Anderson at his magnificent best...

