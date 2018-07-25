World Matchplay: Five of the world's top 10 in action on Wednesday

Wright will be aiming to complete the Blackpool hat-trick against Huybrechts

Five of the world's top 10 are in action on Wednesday at the World Matchplay as the second round comes to a close at the Winter Gardens.

Michael van Gerwen's shock opening-round exit has completely opened up the tournament, and the quarter-final line-up will be completed following another night of tungsten tension in Blackpool.

James Wade is the only former champion remaining in the tournament, and the 2007 winner takes on seventh seed Simon Whitlock in the night's opener.

World Matchplay Darts - Wednesday July 25 (7pm) Simon Whitlock v James Wade Mensur Suljovic v Ian White Rob Cross v Darren Webster Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

'The Machine' is a six-time finalist at the Winter Gardens, but he had suffered first-round exits in each of the last two years. However, he battled past debutant Jermaine Wattimena 12-10 in a dramatic tie-break to book his spot in round two.

Wade was frustrated with his own performance, but admitted he was just relieved to secure his first Winter Gardens victory since 2015.

"That was a very frustrating game for me, I thought I was going to play a lot better than that," Wade admitted.

"I just wanted to go up there and play well and not get involved in a scrap because it's never nice. I was nervous and anxious to get over the finishing line which, thankfully, I did in the end but I will need to play a lot better than that."

Wade is the only former champion left in the tournament

Whitlock's progress was far more serene, as he recorded a comprehensive 10-2 win over Richard North. 'Northy' endured a nightmare debut and trailed 8-0 at one stage, but whilst he secured back-to-back legs to avert the whitewash, 'The Wizard' still breezed to victory.

Arguably the match of the night is a clash between Peter Wright and Kim Huybrechts. The pair are meeting on the Winter Gardens stage for the third time, with Wright having beaten the Belgian in the first round back in 2013 and 2015.

Huybrechts had suffered six successive first-round defeats at the Matchplay and would have made unwanted history if he tasted defeat against John Henderson, but 'The Hurricane' won an epic encounter 13-12 to break his Blackpool duck.

Huybrechts finally tasted victory on the Winter Gardens stage at the seventh attempt

Last year's finalist Wright eased through to round two with a convincing 10-5 win over Jelle Klaasen. The second seed averaged a modest 89.28 but it was still enough to defeat the off-colour 'Cobra'.

Sky Sports' John Part - twice a finalist at the World Matchplay - is predicting a close encounter between these two.

"They both looked quite comfortable throwing in their previous matches, but Wright looked particularly good when he needed doubles or even trebles. He was focusing well during his win against Jelle Klaasen," he said.

"They're both well practised leading into this, they both feel good about how they're throwing, so it should be a dogfight really because Huybrechts survived a bigger pressure situation then Wright did when he edged big John Henderson.

"Huybrechts has that win in his favour because you're ready for the next pressure situation and this could be a close match. I think Peter Wright can survive and I'm happy with the good signs I saw from him as opposed to the low average, although I think that average will go up for sure."

World champion Rob Cross features in the penultimate game of the evening when he plays 14th seed Darren Webster. Cross posted the highest average of the opening round - 98.58 - as he came from behind to ease past Mervyn King 10-5.

'The Demolition Man' saw off Irish debutant Steve Lennon in his first-round tie and he'll be hoping to secure a spot in his second consecutive Matchplay quarter-final, but he's lost both of his previous meetings against 'Voltage'.

Cross is in determined mood at this year's World Matchplay

Cross claimed: "I felt really, really good up there and I grew in confidence as the game went on. It's always a tough game against Darren, he snaps at your heels all the way so I will make sure I am up for that one."

Elsewhere, sixth seed Mensur Suljovic will be aiming to secure a spot in his third World Matchplay quarter-final when he meets Ian White.

'The Gentle' booked his place in the last 16 after securing his first career victory over Steve Beaton at the ninth attempt, and he was understandably relieved.

Suljovic has won his last three meetings against Ian White

"I am over the moon to win that game, I thought Steve Beaton would retire before I finally beat him! I always give my best, there are so many good players in this tournament so it will be hard to win it but I will give it my best shot," the Austrian insisted.

White saw off the challenge of former World Youth champion Max Hopp in his opener, despite the German having won their first five meetings, and now 'The Diamond' will be bidding to reach the last eight for the first time since 2015.

