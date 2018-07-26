Gary Anderson tops the bill as the World Matchplay quarter-finals get underway in Blackpool

Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld contested a Winter Gardens epic on Tuesday night

Gary Anderson continues his quest for a maiden World Matchplay title as the quarter-finals get underway on Thursday evening in Blackpool.

Anderson was installed as the tournament favourite following Michael van Gerwen's shock opening-round defeat, but 'The Flying Scotsman' had to recover from 5-1 down to defeat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 11-9 in a Winter Gardens classic in round two.

Van Barneveld stormed out of the blocks to lead 4-0 with a 112 average, but the world number four fought back superbly; winning 10 of the final 14 legs after posting a 104.17 average - the highest of the tournament so far.

Speaking after his dramatic victory over Van Barneveld, Anderson said: "It's not often I give it a big celebration but it felt good when I won that one.

"When I was 5-1 behind I wasn't nervous at all, I was kicking myself that I was behind and I knew I could get back into it. I was playing with a new set of darts tonight and they felt good.

The two-time world champion now takes on Joe Cullen for a place in the semi-finals, after 'The Rockstar' reeled off eight legs on the spin to dismantle fifth seed Daryl Gurney 11-3 in the last 16.

Anderson celebrates after defeating Barney

"Joe will be a tough game in the next round and I'll have to be ready to start well," insisted the Scot.

Cullen had failed to win a game at this tournament prior to this year, but he followed up his emphatic first-round victory over Gerwyn Price by easing past the World Grand Prix champion, and now he is bidding to reach his first televised semi-final.

"That was one of my best TV performances [against Daryl Gurney] on paper. I didn't realise it was as good as it actually was when I came off stage. I fancy my chances because I've got a pretty good record against Gary [Anderson] and it should be a good game," Cullen said.

Joe Cullen is appearing in just his second televised ranking quarter-final

"This year it's sort of roles reversed because I've transferred my floor form onto the stage but my floor form has suffered. The European Tour has saved me well this year, and I'm thriving on the stage.

"To be honest I'm disappointed that this is only my second televised ranking quarter-final, I feel I should've made a lot more but now I've got the chance to kick on and do even better.

In Thursday's other quarter-final, Jeffrey de Zwaan will be aiming to continue his dream Matchplay debut when he meets eighth seed Dave Chisnall.

De Zwaan caused one of the biggest upsets in World Matchplay history to dump out world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in the first round, but he accounted for another two-time world champion in the last 16, edging out Adrian Lewis 11-9 in a gripping encounter.

Debutant Jeffrey De Zwaan has been a revelation at the World Matchplay

The Dutchman- ranked 68th in the world, was the lowest ranked player in the entire tournament, but he's shown composure beyond his years in claiming the scalps of two darting giants.

However, Chisnall secured a spot in his first televised ranking quarter-final since the 2017 PDC World Championship after producing a remarkable comeback to stun fellow St Helens star Michael Smith.

'Bully Boy' started imperiously to establish a commanding 7-1 advantage, but Chisnall displayed incredible brinkmanship; winning ten of the next 11 legs to prevail with a 103.02 average and book a spot in his fifth Matchplay quarter-final.

Chisnall is appearing in his fifth Matchplay quarter-final, but he's yet to reach the semi-finals in Blackpool

Chisnall has lost all four of his previous World Matchplay quarter-finals and Sky Sports' John Part thinks he may struggle once more against the young Dutchman.

"If you're looking at a winner, the solid player and the more proven player has to be Jeffrey de Zwaan," said Part. "He's handled Michael van Gerwen and he's handled Adrian Lewis.

"Even should Chizzy continue with the way he finished his last match against Michael Smith I just think he's going to have trouble against De Zwaan.

"De Zwaan has been the more solid player and although he's the underdog I wouldn't be surprised if he managed to make it to the semi-finals." John Part on De Zwaan v Chisnall

"De Zwaan is also a bit of a master of playing at a tempo which does not suit his opponent. He leads their previous meetings 2-1 but they haven't played since 2017 so it's a bit irrelevant now. The experience the Dutchman has got in the last two matches has given him so much confidence.

"They're both feeling good about themselves, but De Zwaan has been the more solid player and although he's the underdog I wouldn't be surprised if he managed to make it to the semi-finals," the three-time world champion added.

